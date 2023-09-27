Dana White Reacts To Fighter Bringing Bible Into Octagon: ‘You Know How I Am’

Videos by OutKick

Dana White is fully supportive of Bryce Mitchell’s decision to bring a Bible into the octagon.

Mitchell defeated Dan Ige this past weekend, and went viral on X when he brought the holy book into the octagon and shouted, “Freedom!” at the top of his lungs.

That’s simply not something you usually see in the world of sports, and Dana White doesn’t have an issue with it.

“I got no reaction. You know how I am here, whatever you’re into man. There’s no muzzles here…Whoever you are, whatever you believe, whatever you think, we’ve heard it all, seen it all – well, we think we have, who knows what’s next – but this is one of those places where you say what you feel and say what you want and it’s all good with me,” White told the press Tuesday when asked about Mitchell’s move.

Dana White on Bryce Mitchell bringing his bible into the cage pic.twitter.com/0Rfd5ENx5v — MMA Mania (@mmamania) September 27, 2023

Bryce Mitchell bringing a Bible into the octagon and speaking about freedom shouldn’t surprise anyone.

He’s open about his faith and love for America. He’s also been incredibly open about how much he appreciates and respects the UFC for letting athletes speak their mind.

After all, that’s pretty rare in other leagues.

Bryce Mitchell on free speech: “You can’t be in no NFL team talking how I talk. You can’t be on no NBA team talking how I talk. UFC gives me freedom to be who I wanna be & that’s what I love.” pic.twitter.com/5a2ICXPVxX — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 21, 2023

For example, you step out of line in the NFL, NBA or NHL and all hell might break lose. Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov refused to wear a gay pride jersey and people suggested he should be forced to fight in Ukraine.

Watch EJ Hradek on @NHLNetwork become unhinged reacting to #FueledByPhilly Ivan Provorov, who chose not to wear an LGBTQ pride uniform because of religious beliefs.



Hradek suggests Provorov should return to Russia, and fight in the war against Ukraine.



pic.twitter.com/doOCUoXyhG — Sideline the Agenda (@SidelineAgenda) January 19, 2023

Meyers Leonard refused to kneel for the national anthem during the BLM riots/protests, and had to defend himself for doing so. There are countless examples of players saying and doing things in other leagues that are totally normal, but then require a defense or explanation.

Meyers Leonard of the Miami Heat stood for the national anthem before his team played the Denver Nuggets.



He also makes this clear: “I absolutely believe Black Lives Matter,” he said.



More from @bytimreynolds >> https://t.co/MpmqqwrBkO pic.twitter.com/wTlXdkF1pa — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) August 1, 2020

That simply doesn’t fly in the UFC. Dana White completely supports his fighters saying whatever they want. Look at Sean Strickland.

Strickland is a walking R-rated soundboard, and Dana White couldn’t care less. That’s freedom athletes just don’t have in other leagues.

Dana White has no problem with Bryce Mitchell bringing a Bible into the octagon during his recent fight. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Props to the UFC president for continuing to be a strong supporter of free speech and free expression.