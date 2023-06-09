Dana White Drops Nonstop F-Bombs While Going Scorched Earth On The Media

Videos by OutKick

Dana White gave fans an anti-media rant for the ages, and it was incredibly entertaining.

The UFC president and sports mogul has never been afraid to give his unfiltered thoughts on any topic, and the media often ends up in his crosshairs.

He simply doesn’t like many members of the media. White has never been shy about unloading with his thoughts.

Breaking: @DanaWhite went off on the media, says he is creating a documentary calling out his critics by name, and that he’s going to “war” against cancel culture. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/sPu9TfoWGP — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) March 14, 2023

Dana White, once again, lights up the media.

During an interview with Barstool Sports’ Robbie Fox, Dana White was asked to respond to media members who had a problem with the UFC flying out Fox for an event claiming it could a conflict of interest.

“Tell the rest of the media who think they’re professionals to kiss your f*cking ass. Everyone of those f*cking scumbags is a bunch of unprofessional f*cking douche bags. F*ck everyone of them,” White said when asked to respond to the criticism.

You can watch his whole rant below starting around the eight-minute mark. He didn’t hold back at all.

White continues to stay on brand.

To Dana White’s credit, the man simply doesn’t care what the media has to say. Couldn’t care less, and it’s not a mystery why.

The man built one of the most popular sports organizations on the planet. Why the hell would he care what anyone has to say?

He can check is bank account whenever he’s criticized if he wants to feel better.

Dana White held *nothing* back in response to the New York Times article criticizing UFC's coronavirus protocols. 😶#UFCJAX | Full interview: https://t.co/mVErfrG2Vl pic.twitter.com/rkM5qj97jF — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 14, 2020

Sometimes, you just have to take the filter off, loud up and let it fly when it comes to dealing with your critics.

Dana White runs the UFC. If he wants to fly out influencers, friends or anyone else, it’s his business. It’s not the business of anyone else.

Dana White unloads on the media in f-bomb laced rant. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Props to Dana White for continuing to be wildly entertaining. It’s definitely what UFC fans want to see, and that’s all he cares about at the end of the day.