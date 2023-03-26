Dana Perino Talks Advice, Greatest Athlete Of All Time And More In Q&A With OutKick Founder Clay Travis

Videos by OutKick
Earlier this week, FOX anchor and co-host Dana Perino caught up with OutKick founder Clay Travis for her “Short Questions With Dana Perino” segment.
Here’s the full Q&A:
Q: What is the best advice you’ve been given?
CT: If you worry about the opinions of people who don’t like you, then the people who do like you won’t like you anymore.
Q: What is your favorite piece of advice to give?
CT: If you want to work in media, read everything. And your ability to write a coherent argument is the foundation of any media career. You can’t do good radio or TV, in my opinion, without being a good writer.
Q: What would you name your boat if you had one?
CT: Travisty (this is an intentional misspelling for the people who will email).
Q: Pick one: March Madness or College Bowl Games?
CT: College bowl games. College football, in my always humble opinion, is the greatest, most fun sport in America.
Q: Greatest athlete of all time?
CT: Of my life? Bo Jackson.
Q: One thing you couldn’t live without …
CT: Football — college and pro.
Q: When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?
CT: A fighter pilot or a pro-athlete
Q: Best restaurant in Nashville?
CT: Bourbon Steak — the view is the best in Nashville.
Q: What is your go-to karaoke song?
CT: “Dixieland Delight” (I am tone-deaf and the worst singer of all time, though).
Q: What’s your best dad joke?
CT: What’s the difference between broccoli and boogers? Kids won’t eat broccoli. (This is a vintage dad joke … My dad used it throughout my childhood.)