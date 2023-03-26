Dana Perino Talks Advice, Greatest Athlete Of All Time And More In Q&A With OutKick Founder Clay Travis

Videos by OutKick

Earlier this week, FOX anchor and co-host Dana Perino caught up with OutKick founder Clay Travis for her “Short Questions With Dana Perino” segment.

Here’s the full Q&A:

Q: What is the best advice you’ve been given?

CT: If you worry about the opinions of people who don’t like you, then the people who do like you won’t like you anymore.

Q: What is your favorite piece of advice to give?

CT: If you want to work in media, read everything. And your ability to write a coherent argument is the foundation of any media career. You can’t do good radio or TV, in my opinion, without being a good writer.

Q: What would you name your boat if you had one?

CT: Travisty (this is an intentional misspelling for the people who will email).

Q: Pick one: March Madness or College Bowl Games?

CT: College bowl games. College football, in my always humble opinion, is the greatest, most fun sport in America.

Q: Greatest athlete of all time?

CT: Of my life? Bo Jackson.

Q: One thing you couldn’t live without …

CT: Football — college and pro.

Q: When you were a kid, what did you want to be when you grew up?

CT: A fighter pilot or a pro-athlete

Q: Best restaurant in Nashville?

CT: Bourbon Steak — the view is the best in Nashville.

Q: What is your go-to karaoke song?

CT: “Dixieland Delight” (I am tone-deaf and the worst singer of all time, though).

Q: What’s your best dad joke?

CT: What’s the difference between broccoli and boogers? Kids won’t eat broccoli. (This is a vintage dad joke … My dad used it throughout my childhood.)