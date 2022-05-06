Dan Ventrelle, Las Vegas Raiders Part Ways

What happened in Vegas will apparently stay in Vegas.

Dan Ventrelle, who was named president of the Las Vegas Raiders shortly after the 2021 season ended, is now no longer with the organization. And like Forrest Gump, that’s all the Raiders have to say about that.

This move does come as a surprise. Though Ventrelle was named permanent president earlier this year, he actually assumed the role last July when former president Marc Badain resigned, per NFL.com.

Ventrelle has been with organization for nearly twenty years, and according to ESPN, was instrumental in relocating the Raiders from Oakland to Las Vegas. He also spearheaded the COVID vaccination project at Allegiant Stadium and lobbied to have the Nevada high school state championship held there as well.

Stay tuned to OutKick for any updates on this rather mysterious turn of events.