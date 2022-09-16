Dan Orlovsky Has Hilarious Reaction To Accidental Lewd Comment From Stephen A. Smith

Dan Orlovsky did his best to maintain his composure after Stephen A. Smith accidentally made a lewd remark.

During a “First Take” episode, the ESPN superstar accused the former NFL QB of “pulling a woody,” and as expected, Orlovsky had to fight his instincts to start laughing.

This also isn’t the first time the former Colts and Lions QB has found himself in a situation like this. Back in August, he was on TV when there were two remarks that could be spun as accidentally spun as lewd, and as the pro he is, he still managed to keep everything together.

Praying for Dan 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/VRAXnhUMyw — PMT Memes (@PardonMyMeme) August 24, 2022

Sometimes, people want to talk about being cool under pressure. This can come in many forms. Maybe it’s leading a two minute drive to win a game.

For Orlovsky, he has somehow found himself in multiple situations where innocent comments that could be spun as sexual are said, and he just has to sit there and do his bust not to laugh.

This is happening often for Dan Orlovsky.

The second video with a comment about a “three inch vertical” and the weather might even be worse, but Stephen A.’s remark also raised eyebrows.

It would have been easy for Orlovsky to bust out laughing each time. Yet, he didn’t do it. He cracked a minor smile and kept things rolling as he pretended nothing happened.

Dan Orlovsky reacts to accidental lewd comment from Stephen A. Smith. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/TiMiller23/status/1570424841832116235)

Props to Dan Orlovsky for keeping it professional under the toughest of circumstances. That’s true grit under pressure.