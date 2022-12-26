Dan Orlovsky Breaks Out Hilariously Accurate Stephen A. Smith Impression

Stephen A. Smith may not have been present for Monday’s edition of ‘First Take’ on ESPN, but Dan Orlovsky certainly made it feel like he was.

During a segment in which Orlovsky and Michael Irvin were discussing the Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa’s struggles as of late, the former NFL QB said he got a call from Smith during the game.

Orlovsky explained that he and his family were at his mother-in-laws house celebrating Christmas when all of the sudden his phone started to ring after Tagovailoa threw his third pick against the Green Bay Packers.

Orlovsky looked down and it was Smith calling, which he said that may have been the only time he’s ever gotten a call from him.

Then came Orlovsky’s impression of Smith, which was absolutely spot on.

“I had to deal with Stephen A. yesterday even though I don’t have to deal with him today,” Orlovsky joked.

There needs to be a weekly segment, maybe even a daily segment, where Orlovsky debates Stephen A. while impersonating him at the same time.

ESPN doesn’t do a whole lot of right these days, but I think the entire sports world would get on board with Orlovsky impersonating Smith as often as possible.