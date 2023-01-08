Dan Orlovsky Can’t Get Over How Good Chiefs Lineman Chris Jones Smells

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky is apparently a big fan of how Chiefs lineman Chris Jones smells, and he ain’t afraid to say it in front of the entire country.

During the second half of Saturday’s miserable game between the Chiefs and Raiders that the NFL thought was a good idea to feature on the final regular season weekend of the year, Orlovsky tried to kill time by talking about Jones and the Chiefs’ defense.

For some reason, the former NFL QB got sidetracked right as he started his thought and instead talked about how great Jones smelled during their pregame sitdown.

“I still can’t get over how good he smelled,” Orlovsky said. “He smelled incredible.”

Dan Orlovsky on the ESPN crew's meeting with Chiefs star DT Chris Jones: "I still can't get over how good he smelled." pic.twitter.com/Aod68Ix40D — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 7, 2023

Dan Orlovsky tells ESPN viewers how good Chiefs lineman smells

Look, Dan likes what he likes, and apparently he’s a big fan of Landon cologne – which is what Jones was wearing, according to a very nervous Louis Riddick.

Come on, Louis! We don’t need the nervous laugh and explanation. If Dan Orlovsky wants to talk about how good a man smells, that’s cool. No issues here.

To quote an absolute all-time Seinfield episode, ‘Not that there’s anything wrong with that!”

ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky loves a good smelling man, and he ain’t afraid to say it!

Anyway, it’s been one heck of a week for Orlovsky, who set the internet ablaze when he said a prayer for Damar Hamlin during ESPN’s midday NFL show. Some loved it, some hated it. Shocking in today’s world, I know.

Glad we’re back to just playing football again, though. This week seemed like an eternity with all that stuff, but it certainly appears like we’re on the other side of it.

And by that, I mean we’re back to talking about how great NFL lineman smell during a national broadcast of just an awful, awful game.

Welcome back!