Dan Mullen Trolls Lincoln Riley As USC Gets Blown Out By UCLA

USC entered Saturday on a 1-4 run, with embarrassing losses to Notre Dame, Utah, Washington and Oregon sandwiched around a 1-point win over Cal.

Despite the disappointing 7-4 record, the Trojans and head coach Lincoln Riley matched up against the rival UCLA Bruins with a chance to salvage one meaningful win in a frustrating season. UCLA head coach Chip Kelly had also reportedly found himself on the hot seat after a series of poor offensive performances.

USC, especially with the game at the LA Memorial Coliseum, unsurprisingly opened as a 5-point favorite. For a defense that’s been one of the worst in the country, the opportunity to face a UCLA team that scored just seven points against Arizona State would seem to present a favorable matchup.

It did not.

UCLA was completely dominant in an easy 38-20 win. USC had three turnovers, including a backbreaking fumble picked up for an easy UCLA touchdown. The porous Trojans defense lived down to expectations, allowing Bruins running back T.J. Harden to rush for a career high 142-yards and a touchdown, including a 58-yard burst in the third quarter.

USC missed a field goal, had two turnovers on downs and went just 4-13 on third downs, with Caleb Williams constantly under pressure despite three or four man rushes.

For a team that was ranked in the top 5 in the preseason, it was a humiliating conclusion to the season. And Dan Mullen let Lincoln Riley have it during the game, asking, “Are we sure that they have the right coach on the hot seat in LA.”

Lincoln Riley’s Second Season At USC An Abject Disaster

USC started the 2023 season with justifiably high expectations.

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams returned for his junior year, and the poor 2022 defense was supposed to improve in year two with better talent. Instead, the Trojans finish the regular season at 7-5. The wins came over San Jose State, Nevada, 3-win Stanford, 3-win Arizona State, 4-win Colorado, Arizona in triple overtime and 4-win Cal by 1 point.

In the rivalry games against Notre Dame and UCLA, USC was outscored 86-40 while committing 8 combined turnovers.

Williams frequently ran for his life behind an atrocious offensive line that was supposed to be a team strength. Despite the better talent acquired from the transfer portal, the Trojans defense actually regressed.

Before Saturday’s game, USC ranked 106th on defense in ESPN’s S&P+ advanced metrics rankings. They allowed 500 yards or more to Colorado, Arizona, Cal, Washington and Oregon. Utah had 483 with a backup quarterback.

The Trojans were also literally the worst special teams team in the country, ranking 133rd in S&P+.

In every facet of the game, USC regressed in year two of Lincoln Riley. While firing defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was necessary, it’s just the first of many changes that need to be made as USC heads into the Big Ten next season.

And while it might be too soon to put Riley on the hot seat, this season was, simply, an embarrassment. Trojans fans felt like the program hit a home run with the hire a few years ago. But with a ridiculously tough 2024 schedule, not only is the honeymoon over, the relationship could be done sooner rather than later.