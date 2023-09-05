Dan Mullen Likes Tweets Bashing Florida And Billy Napier

Videos by OutKick

Former Florida coach Dan Mullen appears to be enjoying watching the Gators turn into a dumpster fire.

Billy Napier’s career has been tough sledding so far in Gainesville, and he’s an abysmal 6-8 with the Gators at this point with the program. The team opened the 2023 campaign with a very disappointing and tough loss to Utah on the road.

To call his tenure a massive letdown through 14 games would be a massive understatement. The man hired to replace Mullen hasn’t even come close to meeting expectations.

Florida started the season with a loss to Utah. The Gators have struggled under Billy Napier’s leadership. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Dan Mullen likes tweets about Florida’s struggles.

Well, Dan Mullen, who was fired in 2021, doesn’t seem to feel too close to Florida these days, judging from his recent X activity.

He liked multiple tweets that appeared to be taking shots at Napier and the Gators. One demanded Dan Mullen be hired back “ASAP” and another stated, “I can’t believe y’all ran Dan out of town for this BS.”

The latter one appears to no longer be liked. Some still remain. You can see screenshots below.

Former UF coach Dan Mullen liking tweets slandering Florida for firing him for Billy Napier pic.twitter.com/Hz7kTjR2su — Andrew Ferrelli (@Andrew_Ferrelli) September 3, 2023

Mullen doesn’t seem sad about Florida’s struggles.

Do we think Dan Mullen is losing sleep about Florida not being any good since he was fired? Mullen compiled a 34-15 record with the Gators before being shown the door in November 2021.

He had the Gators rolling his first two years with the program, but ultimately, the decline in 2020 and 2021 was too much in the eyes of the decision makers in Gainesville. However, those same people would probably kill for a coach who could win 69.4% of his games with the Gators.

Billy Napier’s career winning percentage with Florida is 42.85%. That’s simply not good enough to keep your job for long in major college football.

Just ask Dan Mullen. They’ll fire anyone these days after some tough sledding. While Gainesville burns, Mullen has a nice TV gig and clearly feels a certain way about how he was shown the exit.

People who don’t hold a grudge generally don’t like tweets against their old employer and the man who replaced him.

Dan Mullen likes tweets about Florida’s struggles. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

This is the drama fans crave. This is the drama people need to see. Tell us how you really feel, Dan. Let the people know. The good news is he’ll have plenty of more opportunities to like anti-Florida content because the Gators appear ready to lose a lot of games. Inject the pettiness and drama right into our veins.