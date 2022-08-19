Dan Mullen, Ex-Florida Coach, Lands Job With ESPN

After being fired by Florida in November, Dan Mullen is headed back to football – though you won’t find him patrolling the sidelines.

Brett McMurphy of the Action Network reports that Mullen’s been hired by ESPN to fill a role as a studio analyst. Mullen’s previously worked with ESPN as a guest analyst on multiple occasions, which will seemingly make his transition from the sideline to the studio easier.

Prior to (reportedly) joining ESPN, Mullen was rumored to be the next offensive coordinator for Lake Oconee Academy in Greensboro, Georgia. That hearsay was quickly shot down in late spring, when OutKick’s Trey Wallace relayed a message from the school’s athletic director, Chris Ingle, stating in part: “While he would be tremendous at this position, he will not be active as the offensive coordinator at Lake Oconee Academy.”

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen during the college football game between the Florida Gators and South Florida Bulls on September 11, 2021.

Mullen, 50, complied a 34-25 record in three plus seasons with the Gators. Florida was sitting at 5-6 last fall before Mullen was dismissed and eventually replaced by Billy Napier. During his stint in Gainesville, Mullen’s Gators played in one SEC Championship Game (2020), losing to Alabama.

Prior to coaching Florida, Mullen was the head coach at Mississippi State. He guided the Bulldogs to a 69-36 record over nine seasons, and in 2014 was named the SEC Coach of the Year. Mullen is still the second-winningest coach in MSU history.

Florida Gators head coach Dan Mullen on the field with players during a game against Virginia Cavaliers on December 30, 2019.

In Mullen, ESPN’s studio will be getting a coach that’s compiled a 103-61 career record.

 

 

Written by Anthony Farris

