Dan Le Batard Producer Demands ESPN Condemn UFC Champion Sean Strickland

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland angered a lot of people on Wednesday with his comments towards a Canadian reporter in the lead-up to UFC 297. Predictably, the entire Dan Le Batard Show cast was among those highly offended and they want ESPN to take action.

Now, the Le Batard group isn’t personally offended, of course, rather they are offended on the behalf of others. That’s how you know they’re morally-superior humans. At least, that’s what they want you to believe.

As OutKick covered on Wednesday, Strickland blasted a Canadian reporter who drudged up past comments made by the UFC champion.

Dan Le Batard Show producer loses his mind over Sean Strickland (pictured) comments at UFC press conference, demands ESPN take action. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Here’s an abbreviated rundown of what happened (from our previous story):

Strickland, wearing a shirt that read: “A woman in every kitchen and a gun in every hand,” did not hesitate to defend himself [from the reporter’s line of questioning].

“We’ve got a pretty supportive gay and lesbian community in this city,” the reporter started, for some reason. Then, he proceeded to start reading Strickland’s 2021 post before Strickland cut him off.

“Oh, look!” Strickland exclaimed, “[another reporter from] the swamp!”

“Let me ask you something,” the UFC champion said, “are you a gay man?”

“I am an ally of the community,” the reporter responded, whatever that means.

Strickland then asks if the reporter would be fine having a gay son, which he said he would be, and then the mixed-martial artist reiterated his previous statement: “Well, then, you’re a weak f*cking man, dude. You’re part of the f*cking problem.”

As you might expect, the Le Batard show got very, very upset over this. As I wrote yesterday, I don’t agree with everything Strickland said.

However, there’s a very important distinction between disagreeing with someone’s opinion and disagreeing with their right to say it.

I disagree with some of Strickland’s comments. Dan Le Batard Show producer Mike Ruiz doesn’t want him to be able to say them ever again.

WATCH:

“That is bullsh*t that we allow that…What are we doing?…I challenge ESPN to make a public statement about this.…are you a chicken sh*t?…this is revolting…”



– @MichaelRyanRuiz reacts to UFC Middleweight Champion, Sean Strickland’s comments on the LGBT Community.



📺… pic.twitter.com/3Cd1dZjNYG — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 18, 2024

There’s a lot to unpack here. First, Ruiz invokes Donald Trump (without saying his name, of course, because he’s Voldemort in these circles) and basically admits that Trump spending time with UFC President Dana White bothers him.

That’s where we’re starting with this. A guy who literally gets triggered seeing the former President of the United States at a sporting event thinks we should listen to what he has to say.

First, he takes issue with Strickland’s shirt. The shirt is clearly a joke. But, people like those who work on the Dan Le Batard Show — including Le Batard himself — want to police humor.

“I have a great sense of humor, but that’s not funny,” said every unfunny person I’ve ever met.

Second, he complains that Strickland has “been platformed and legitimized” thanks to his commentary.

No, Mike, Sean Strickland has a platform because he’s the best middleweight MMA fighter on planet Earth.

Sean Strickland poses for a portrait during a UFC photo session. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

He’s doing a press conference ahead of a major UFC event where he’s HEADLINING. Also, he’s a fighter trying to drum up interest in a fight. This is part of how the game works.

If anything, the outrage from the Le Batard crew only furthers the idea that Strickland did his job on Wednesday.

Former ESPN producer calls on ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro to step in and punish Strickland

The Dan Le Batard Show previously aired on ESPN. The network eventually got rid of him because his righteous left-wing political talk didn’t sit well with sports fans.

What a surprise, huh? A bunch of left-wing elites sitting on their moral high horse all day and talking down to the “deplorable” average American citizen doesn’t generate a lot of interest among Americans. Weird, right?

“I ask Jimmy Pitaro, what gonads are you going to show me?” Ruiz states.

Talk about having gonads. Michael Ryan Ruiz, a relative nobody in the media space, demands that the president of ESPN needs to prove something to HIM. Sensing a pattern among the elitists?

Dan Le Batard Show producer loses his mind over Sean Strickland comments at UFC press conference, demands ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro (pictured) take action. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

UFC 297 airs on ESPN+ on Saturday night, which is why Ruiz wants Pitaro to step in and make a public statement about Strickland.

“At the very least, condemn it!” Ruiz emphatically closes.

So, if that’s the “very least,” what does Ruiz actually want ESPN and the UFC to do? Perhaps cancel Sean Strickland over his words?

Dan Le Batard is fond of saying cancel culture doesn’t exist, yet here we are again. His producer goes on a rant about silencing Sean Strickland — for speech he doesn’t like — and not only did that air on his show but was proudly sent out on social media.

I can’t stand Dan Le Batard, Mike Ryan, or almost anyone associated with that show (with the exception of Stugotz, who I very much enjoyed working with at ESPN). But, you’ll never hear me say that they shouldn’t have a show. In fact, I love that their show exists.

It gives viewers a great glimpse into how these people think. That’s important. I don’t want them to stop talking.

Keep telling us who you are.