Dan Le Batard Continues To Be Hypocrite On Domestic Violence

We hadn’t heard much from Dan Le Batard since he defended Deadspin for lying about a 9-year-old kid wearing blackface.

But he’s in the news again for a segment in which he criticized the HBO show Hard Knocks for downplaying Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s past issues of domestic violence.

“Tyreek Hill came here to get stardom and to ‘sportswash’ some of his past, and he’s largely done that,” Le Batard said.

“He is a star, talking about him for MVP, and very few people bring up horrifying details of his domestic abuse past. It seems like sports has moved on to celebrate Tyreek Hill for being super fast. And we moved on, like him, fast.”

Le Batard’s point is fair.

Hill pled guilty to domestic violence charges in 2014. Officials investigated him in 2019 over child abuse allegations.

Yet we can’t help but notice the rich hypocrisy.

Le Batard accuses HBO of overlooking Hill’s “horrifying history of domestic abuse” and giving him a platform. However, Le Batard did the same with Howard Bryant.

He hired Bryant in 2021 after he was arrested for choking his wife in public.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Bryant assaulted his wife in front of his 6-year-old son. He was also charged with assaulting a police officer who arrived to protect his wife as he observed Bryant beating her.

Apparently, those details are not “horrific” enough to disqualify one from working at Meadowlark Media.

The scumbags ought to keep that in mind, in terms of future employment.

Oddly, this is not the first time Le Batard told listeners he has zero tolerance for domestic violence while inviting an arrested domestic abuser to his company Christmas gathering.

Earlier this year, Le Batard performed an overly emotional bit on his radio show during which he fumed over the UFC not firing Dana White for slapping his wife in public after she slapped him first.

OutKick asked Le Batard through multiple requests for comment how he could be so enraged over White’s actions yet continue to write a paycheck to Bryant.

Unfortunately, Le Batard never responded.

