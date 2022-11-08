Oregon’s Dan Lanning Strongly Shoots Down Any Talk Of ‘Mutual Interest’ In Auburn Job

It’s silly season around college football, so you’ll continue to hear different names floated for head coach openings. One name you can scratch off that list is Oregon’s Dan Lanning, who was said to have ‘mutual interest’ in the Auburn job, according to a report.

The Ducks are currently ranked 6th in the AP poll and will most likely make a move tonight when the College Football Playoff rankings are released.

The Oregon coach had his name brought up over the past week in connection to the job at Auburn. One report stated that there was ‘mutual interest’ between both parties, which Lanning shot down.

Lanning Makes It Clear He’s Not Interested In Leaving

“First, I will say things like this are going to come up when you have team success and when you do your job and things go the way they’re supposed to go. That’s a credit really to our team. That being said, I think there’s a little bit of a problem in society today with people looking for what’s next and where there’s an opportunity and the reality is the grass is not always greener.

“In fact, the grass is damn green in Eugene,” Lanning added. “I want to be here in Eugene for as long as Eugene will have me…I’ve got an 11-year-old that’s lived in eight states; the last thing I ever want to do is leave. I want to enjoy this opportunity here…I want to be here. Hopefully that’s the last time I have to really address it. The reality is this is a destination not just for me but for elite players.”

Head coach Dan Lanning of the Oregon Ducks. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Though the thought of Lanning heading back to the southeast isn’t some type of pipe dream, the timing is horrible. Plus, he’s just getting started at Oregon. Three or four years down the line, if he continues to build the Ducks program, maybe a move could happen.

Auburn athletic director John Cohen has a nice list of candidates for the job. It includes names such as Lane Kiffin, Deion Sanders and Hugh Freeze. You will continue to hear names being floated over the next few weeks, with some just looking for more money or a contract extension.

But for Dan Lanning, it’s good to hear the head coach not beat around the bush and answer the question directly when asked.