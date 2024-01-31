Dan Lanning States The Obvious When It Comes To The Big Ten, SEC And Future Of College Football

Videos by OutKick

Oregon coach Dan Lanning is very aware of what the future of college football looks like.

The college football landscape is changing in unprecedented fashion this summer when the PAC-12 will officially fall with teams splitting to the Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC.

No four teams found better landing spots than USC, UCLA, Washington and Oregon with the Big Ten. All four programs will join the B1G this summer, and the league’s status as an untouchable financial powerhouse is only pulling away from the rest of the country.

Oregon and three other PAC-12 programs join the Big Ten this summer. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images)

As for the play on the field, the SEC and Big Ten now hold all the cards. It might not be something most people want to publicly admit, but it’s true.

College football revolves around two super conferences starting this summer, and Dan Lanning definitely isn’t afraid to admit it.

“I think, at the end of the day, the Big Ten’s going to have to prepare for us and what we do different for that league…Great football is great football. I’m glad to be in one of the two conferences in college football that are elite. I’m glad to be able to go and play some of the elite teams. You look at the national championship and that was two Big Ten teams that were squaring off,” Lanning said on Ryen Russillo’s podcast, according to FootballScoop.com.

Dan Lanning is correct with his outlook.

It’s pretty much impossible to disagree with Lanning’s assessment of the situation. Nine of the top 10 teams in the final AP Poll are in the Big Ten or SEC.

Only Florida State isn’t, and do you know what the Seminoles are currently in the process of doing? Trying like hell to get out of the ACC so they can go to the SEC or Big Ten.

Whether fans want to admit it or not, college football has always been a sport of the haves and have-nots.

That’s always been the case, and the gap between the rich and poor is going to explode once Oklahoma and Texas join the SEC and the B1G adds the four best PAC-12 programs.

There will be two super-conferences in the Big Ten and SEC, two above average conferences in the Big 12 and ACC and then there will be everyone else.

Lanning is just stating the obvious truth, whether people want to hear it or not.

Will Dan Lanning and Oregon have success in the Big Ten? (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Will Dan Lanning and Oregon have success in the Big Ten? (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Is your team an SEC or Big Ten program? Congratulations. You're in great shape. If not, get used to get run over because it's going to happen a lot.