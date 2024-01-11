Dan Lanning Posts Video Amid Speculation He Will Replace Nick Saban At Alabama: ‘And I’m Not Leaving’

Videos by OutKick

We can take one name off the list of coaches who will not be replacing Nick Saban at Alabama. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has decided that he doesn’t want to be involved in the ongoing coaching search, dropping a video to make that point very clear.

The early favorite to land in Tuscaloosa, Dan Lanning has made sure that Oregon fans know that he’s not leaving Eugene for the State of Alabama. Since Nick Saban announced his retirement Wednesday, the Oregon coach has been the hottest name on the market.

But it only took around 17 hours for Dan Lanning to take his name off the betting boards in Vegas, with a video that personifies the attitude of the Ducks head coach.

So Who Else Could Be On Alabama’s Radar To Replace Saban?

The list could be pretty long, or Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne knows exactly who he wants, so the list could be only two names. There certainly wasn’t much time to prepare for Nick Saban leaving, seeing that he did it on the fly Wednesday afternoon.

But this is why athletic directors keep a list on them at all times, for occasions like Wednesday. The good thing for Greg Byrne is that he knew this day would be coming soon, so getting the help of super-agent Jimmy Sexton to compile names would’ve been an easy task.

Could Lane Kiffin end-up back in Tuscaloosa? There’s always a chance, and OutKick’s Glenn Guilbeau thinks it would make sense.

We can also expect the usual list of names, which would include Dabo Swinney, Steve Sarkisian, Mike Norvell and a few others. During his meeting with the team on Wednesday, Greg Byrne made it clear he wanted a new coach in Tuscaloosa within 72 hours to a week.

Now that the transfer portal window has reopened for Alabama players, it’s imperative that the ‘Tide land their guy in a timely manner.

But as for Dan Lanning, he’s staying put in Oregon, with his cigar and a team ready to compete for a national title in 2024.