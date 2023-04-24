Videos by OutKick

After growing up as the son of high school Hall of Fame basketball coach Bob Hurley and the brother of former 1st Round NBA Draft pick Bobby Hurley, Dan Hurley did something that no one else in his family has accomplished at the beginning of this month. The 50-year-old became a national champion.

Hurley led the UConn to its first national title since 2013/14, which marked his first as a head coach and the first in his family.

Bobby Hurley gets emotional as his brother Dan Hurley accepts the national championship trophy. pic.twitter.com/CtHIUu5jyl — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) April 4, 2023

It has been a complete whirlwind for both Hurley and the Huskies since cutting down the nets on April 3rd. They took some time to celebrate, but it has not been particularly relaxing.

A lot of that time has been filled with media obligations, event appearances, and various functions.

Meanwhile, as Dana O’Neil detailed in her story on The Athletic, UConn has to start looking ahead to next year. The Huskies are tasked with defending their title and the work starts in the offseason— which is right now.

Dan Hurley doesn’t slow down.

In addition to the post-national championship chaos, and day-to-day operations, Hurley and his staff are tasked with navigating the new reality. Players all over the country are hitting the transfer portal, which plays a big role in roster turnover and opens the door for a new period of talent acquisition.

That comes in addition to the regular recruiting process. Hurley wants to ensure that his program is best set up for the future, and with Jordan Hawkins, Tristen Newton and Adam Sanogo headed to the NBA, he has to fill those voids.

To do so, despite coming off of a national title less than four weeks ago, the grind cannot not stop.

Hurley is recruiting for the future and his focus is on getting better, even if that means ignoring a call from the President of the United States. He stops for no one.

Dan Hurley sent President Joe Biden to voicemail (Photos by: Doug Mills-Pool/Logan Riely/Getty Images)

Not long after hoisting the trophy, Hurley was on the phone with a Class of 2024 recruit when he got a call from a 202 area code. Straight to voicemail.

As it would turn out, that caller was President Joe Biden.

It doesn’t come up on your caller ID, like Joe Biden. I just assumed when the President calls, it would be someone interrupting your call and saying, ‘The President is on the line.’ So, yeah, I’m on the phone with a ’24 (recruit) that I never saw and missed a call from the President of the United States. But I got a voicemail. — Dan Hurley, via The Athletic

Hurley better land that recruit! Is there any better pitch than “you are so important to me that I ignored a call from the President”? If so, I’d like to hear it!