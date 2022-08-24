Dan Dakich, Wife Leigh Give Away Bikes To Kids Throughout Indiana

OutKick’s own Dan Dakich is giving back to his community in a big way.

Dakich and his wife, Leigh, have donated hundreds of bikes to Indianapolis kids in need. The program is known as Dakich Cycles for the City and is in partnership with Indiana Sports Corp.

Thank You @kanderson_WRTV for telling of our passion for getting kids bikes!!! https://t.co/foVb4xFU7T — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) August 24, 2022

“It’s a passion thing for my wife and I,” Dan Dakich told Indianapolis TV station WTRV. “Bikes were that big in our lives.”

The Dakiches got the idea for the program after seeing three kids playing. Two of them were on bikes, while the third trailed behind them on foot, trying to keep up. They got a bike for the kid who was left without one, and that was just the beginning of what became Dakich Cycles for the City.

“When you do it once it is such an amazing thing, that you’re like, ‘Hey, when can we do this again?'” the former college basketball player and coach said.

Earlier this month, the Dakiches handed out 31 new bicycles to kids in need. Each one also comes with a bike lock and a helmet.

The program has distributed more than 400 bikes since last year, and it’s clear that recipients are thrilled to get their new set of wheels.

“Kids cry, kids jump on their bike and go a million miles an hour,” Dan Dakich said. “Even if they’re shy, or even if they’re overwhelmed, you can inside that they’re so excited, and it’s the coolest thing ever; it really is.”

If you’re looking to help out, you can check out Dakich Cycles for the City to donate.