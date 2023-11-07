Dan Dakich Thanks Bob Costas For ‘Bitch-Slapping’ Him On His Own Show

Videos by OutKick

Dan Dakich: Man of the people, a class act, and a stand-up guy! (If even loud and maybe crazy at times)

On Tuesday’s “Don’t @ Me” with Dan Dakich show, the OutKick host had broadcaster Bob Costas on the program to talk all things sports. The conversation initially went great as one would expect between two pristine broadcasters. They discussed the legacy and impact of Bobby Knight, the Michigan scandal (a short-lived convo as Costas admitted he has no idea what’s happening) as well as the MLB playoff structures and new rules.

But then, from the clouds, Bob Costas came in with an Olympic torched-size take on Dakich from something he apparently said YEARS AGO. Talk about keeping the receipts, Bob, you dirty devil you.

‘YOU CAN’T MAKE UP YOUR OWN FACTS!’

Costas brought up an alleged rant that Dakich did where he called out Costas for finally coming around to criticizing China and their communist oppression. The issue at hand at the time was the Women’s Tennis Association withdrawing from playing in China due to their human rights record. Costas, rightfully like anyone who appreciates freedom supported the WTA’s decision but Dakich took issue with Costas not having the guts to do it before the WTA had to say it first.

“You’re entitled to your own opinion, but you’re not entitled to your own facts,” Costas began his scolding by quoting the late Senator Patrick Moynihan.

The 28-time Emmy Award winner Bob Costas then spent the next SEVEN MINUTES defending his record against oppressive regimes.

COSTAS GOES OFF!

I mean he brought up everything from the opening ceremonies of the 1996 Olympics (casual brag, Bob!) where he called out the Soviet Union for their performance-enhancing drug suspicions to saying that he had been the target of Chinese media outlets trying to have him fired because of mentioning on an NBC telecast their horrific human rights record and that dreaded “T” word (Taiwan)

“You can Google and look at what I said about the IOC and China as a human-rights abuser,” Costas continued. (Or as my former boss Warner Wolf would say, “Let’s go to the videotape!”)

About halfway through his rant, Costas then got as stern as a nun yelling at a second grader for misbehaving. “It is flatly false to say that I never came around about China until a year ago or whatever it was… this goes back more than 25 years… it goes back to 1996, so in that case I’m happy if you do a rant and include with “My ass!” as long as your point wasn’t PULLED out of your ass, that’s the distinction!”

‘I JUST GOT BITCH SLAPPED!’

Thoughts and prayers for Dan after that lashing by Mr. Costas.

However, in pure professionalism and also why we love his humbleness, Dakich put his hands in the and air took the loss and said hey – my bad!

“Oh, I just got bitch-slapped!” Dakich began.

“First off, I apologize I would have put anybody’s name in there is because one of the things I noticed is we all had to be quiet because of certain things but now it’s become okay. You are exactly right, i didn’t do my homework, I used your name and I used it in vein and I apologize.”

“I appreciate the bitch-slapping,” Dakich continued. “If you had just come on and said I was a jackass for doing it then I’d be a little bit defensive. But you made your point very well, I’ve always respected you, I apologize for that and I deserved the good old-fashioned bitch slapping that I got!”

Dakich then went on to say that he respected Costas for doing the interview (which once again, was great and you should check it out) and not copping out in the beginning of it but waiting till the end to air his grudges.

In the end, both Dakich and Costas walked away with a newfound respect for each other. Dakich showed great humility in admitting that he was wrong for something he said from God knows when, while Costas showed that he knows how to hold a grudge and will come at you when you least expect it.

Remind me to never get on the bad side of Bob Costas and NEVER bring up that infamous pink-eye moment.