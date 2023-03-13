Dan Dakich Makes His Picks For NCAA Tournament

Videos by OutKick

Selection Sunday is here, and the slate for March Madness has been set.

OutKick’s Dan Dakich (“Don’t @ Me”) appeared on Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy to discuss his picks for March Madness. The two also discussed if any snubs emerged from the committee’s picks.

Gowdy asked Dakich if he saw any snubs by the Selection Committee.

Dan Dakich Makes His Picks

“Every team that’s out, you know, every year we do this, we say the little guy, you know, he got screwed but nobody got screwed. This year. They really didn’t,” Dakich said.

READ: VEGAS ODDS SAY WEST REGION TOUGHEST IN NCAA TOURNAMENT BRACKET, MIDWEST MOST TOP-HEAVY, EAST WEAKEST & SOUTH MOST BALANCED

“This new way of doing it by the net, not the RPI, was really, really good. And there is nobody, unlike every other year, that has any complaint because everybody had a year; the committee didn’t veer off what they said they were going to do it. I think they got it absolutely right.

Dakich then made his early picks for the Final Four, and one sleeper team to keep an eye on.

“All right, my final four. I’m a homer. I played. I coached in Indiana. Indiana’s got enough talent and played great. But I’m going with the Hoosiers to make the Final Four. Purdue won the Big Ten tournament. Purdue has an enormous National Player of the year in Zach Edey I’m taking them.

“Gonzaga has won eight in a row, and they blasted their rivals St Mary’s. I like Arizona. Arizona’s got a bunch of foreign kids that could shoot it, can run and that can drive. And the team to watch is Drake. …

“They have their all-time leading assist guy. I’m talking about two guys on their team. Unheard of in college basketball. Drake’s a team to watch.”