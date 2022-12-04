Dan Dakich Calls Out Joe Biden: ‘Most Corrupt President In The History Of United States’

OutKick’s Dan Dakich said what we’re all thinking: the mainstream media is in bed with President Joe Biden.

Just days after Elon Musk exposed Biden and his campaign as being corrupt, Dakich labeled Biden “the most corrupt president in the history of the United States.” And he didn’t stop there. Dakich, the host of OutKick’s Don’t @ Me said Joe Biden is “the most bought and paid for president in the United States.”

As Dakich (and anyone else with a brain) sees it, the liberal media should not be ignoring Twitter’s bombshell story.

Last night @elonmusk exposed Twitter’s insidious collusion with Democrats in a bombshell reveal.



Despite the significance of this obvious liberal bias in Twitter's censorship, the mainstream media chose to ignore this story.



Why are they silent?@dandakich breaks it down ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Vf1SyRslL1 — OutKick (@Outkick) December 3, 2022 Dan Dakich went off on President Joe Biden and the “Biden cartel,”

Biden Camp Corruption Continues To Be Ignored

Dakich isn’t exactly surprised by any of this. It’s par for the course for a media base that largely covers for the Biden family.

“[Mainstream media] are in pocket. They’re all in pocket. They can’t stand America,” said Dakich.” He then added: “They hate anything that’s good in America. Divide America – they succeed!”

