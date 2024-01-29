Dan Campbell Torched In Ruthless Fashion On Social Media

Videos by OutKick
Dan Campbell might want to stay away from the internet for a few days.
The Detroit Lions and Campbell lost in absolutely gutting fashion 34-31 in the NFC Championship to the San Francisco 49ers.
It was a brutal game down the stretch that saw Campbell continue his aggressive ways of not settling for field goals and pushing the limits.
Those decisions ultimately came back to bite the Lions in the butt, and Detroit will now watch the Chiefs and 49ers in the Super Bowl. It was a very tough night for the team and millions of faithful fans.
Dan Campbell is public enemy number one on social media after Lions/49ers game.
Now, it’s not a secret that I’m a huge fan of the Detroit Lions and Dan Campbell. I think he’s a great coach, and his aggressiveness was a huge part of the season’s success.
However, I can also understand why people love cracking jokes at his expense, and that was on full display Sunday night after the 49ers pulled off the epic comeback.
Check out some of the funniest memes and jokes below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
This is one of the few moments when the internet is truly awesome and unbeatable. Dan Campbell is getting torched for making the same decisions he’s made all season.
Sometimes it works out. Others it doesn’t. Sunday night was the latter. Welcome to life, and Campbell is getting torched for it in ruthless fashion.
Now, will I abandon him as a lifelong fan of the Detroit Lions? No, as I wrote Monday morning, there’s still a lot to be proud of when it comes to the Lions.
It just didn’t go Detroit’s way Sunday night, and due to the kind of aggressive coach Campbell is, he’s going to have to eat a few of these shots.
Finally, nothing is really ever one person’s fault in sports. Dan Campbell didn’t drop multiple passes, have an interception bounce off his face or fumble the ball. One of those things doesn’t happen and Detroit is likely playing the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Instead, Campbell is getting lit up like a Christmas tree. Welcome to the internet. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.