Dan Campbell Torched In Ruthless Fashion On Social Media

Videos by OutKick

Dan Campbell might want to stay away from the internet for a few days.

The Detroit Lions and Campbell lost in absolutely gutting fashion 34-31 in the NFC Championship to the San Francisco 49ers.

It was a brutal game down the stretch that saw Campbell continue his aggressive ways of not settling for field goals and pushing the limits.

Those decisions ultimately came back to bite the Lions in the butt, and Detroit will now watch the Chiefs and 49ers in the Super Bowl. It was a very tough night for the team and millions of faithful fans.

Detroit blows 17 point lead. No, my enemies will not see me cry.



RAPID REACTION: pic.twitter.com/GAwsa3BTrx — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 29, 2024

Dan Campbell is public enemy number one on social media after Lions/49ers game.

Now, it’s not a secret that I’m a huge fan of the Detroit Lions and Dan Campbell. I think he’s a great coach, and his aggressiveness was a huge part of the season’s success.

However, I can also understand why people love cracking jokes at his expense, and that was on full display Sunday night after the 49ers pulled off the epic comeback.

Check out some of the funniest memes and jokes below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Me in 40 years wondering why Dan Campbell went for it on 4th and 2 instead of making it a three possession game pic.twitter.com/rVG5eR96c2 — Michael Ritter (@MikeSteveRitter) January 29, 2024

everyone to dan campbell after not kicking the FG pic.twitter.com/iI9V0N7c5P — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) January 29, 2024

dan campbell would hit on 21 if they’d let him — big content guy (@bigcontentguy) January 29, 2024

Jared Goff after Dan Campbell just blew the Lions’ season pic.twitter.com/CCsqyaWWxc — GhettoGronk (@TheGhettoGronk) January 29, 2024

Dan Campbell’s strategy for kicking game tying field goals in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/gdee8BW8Gy — Ramp Capital (@RampCapitalLLC) January 29, 2024

Literally all Dan Campbell had to do was ignore the intrusive thoughts just one time — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 29, 2024

“Dan Campbell just take the FG to tie the game!” pic.twitter.com/w7KBCjvAW3 — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) January 29, 2024

hey dan, we should probably kick the field goal?



dan campbell pic.twitter.com/BVJfW2ZL2l — Dave (@dave_bfr) January 29, 2024

This is how Dan Campbell has his kicker on the sideline pic.twitter.com/1nWHO8VGzW — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 29, 2024

“Dan Campbell is out coaching Kyle Shanahan”



Kyle Shanahan:



pic.twitter.com/r6vGFaNNxT — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 29, 2024

Detroit Lions kicker getting ready to make it a one possession game.



Dan Campbell: pic.twitter.com/OqZdwpcAT1 — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) January 29, 2024

Dan Campbell playing blackjack pic.twitter.com/uVYkd9I2e9 — Nick Perkins (@NickyPerkss) January 29, 2024

“Dan Campbell kick the Field Goal!”

pic.twitter.com/Iy54gvt7in — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 29, 2024

Dan Campbell drawing an 18 in blackjack: “hit me.” — Sam Morril (@sammorril) January 29, 2024

Dan Campbell finding out that he can use his kicker on 4th down to kick a ball through the goal posts to get 3 points pic.twitter.com/mdVGAncK8S — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 29, 2024

This is one of the few moments when the internet is truly awesome and unbeatable. Dan Campbell is getting torched for making the same decisions he’s made all season.

Sometimes it works out. Others it doesn’t. Sunday night was the latter. Welcome to life, and Campbell is getting torched for it in ruthless fashion.

Dan Campbell torched on social media after the Lions lost to the 49ers in the NFC Championship. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Now, will I abandon him as a lifelong fan of the Detroit Lions? No, as I wrote Monday morning, there’s still a lot to be proud of when it comes to the Lions.

It just didn’t go Detroit’s way Sunday night, and due to the kind of aggressive coach Campbell is, he’s going to have to eat a few of these shots.

Finally, nothing is really ever one person’s fault in sports. Dan Campbell didn’t drop multiple passes, have an interception bounce off his face or fumble the ball. One of those things doesn’t happen and Detroit is likely playing the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Instead, Campbell is getting lit up like a Christmas tree. Welcome to the internet. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.