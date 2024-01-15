Dan Campbell Unleashes Electric Speech After Lions Win First Playoff Game In More Than 30 Years

Videos by OutKick

Dan Campbell was on fire after the Lions punched a ticket to the next round of the playoffs.

Detroit edged out Matthew Stafford and the Rams 24-23 Sunday night at Ford Field for the franchise’s first postseason win since January 5, 1992.

A city that’s been starved for success for pretty much the entire modern NFL era finally notched another postseason victory. It couldn’t have been sweeter, and Campbell was FIRED UP in the locker room after the game.

Dan Campbell unleashes awesome locker room speech after leading the Detroit Lions to the franchise’s first playoff win in decades. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Dan Campbell gives awesome locker room speech after beating the Rams.

He had some very simple message for his roster:

Campbell and GM Brad Holmes always had a vision of what they wanted to do, and it’s now paying off in a huge way.

Fire it up below and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

How electric was that pic.twitter.com/OmBWpiu2v2 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 15, 2024

Campbell continues to prove he’s the man.

The Detroit Lions head coach has been giving awesome locker room speeches all season long, but this one seemed to hit a bit differently.

Critics of the Lions and Campbell like to poke fun at the fact he wears his heart on sleeve. The man literally gets emotional talking about how much he loves football.

Well, who is laughing now? The Lions have their first playoff win in my lifetime, and the man responsible for the incredible overhaul of the franchise – Dan Campbell – deserves an insane amount of credit.

He didn’t just turn the Lions around. Campbell changed the entire culture and perception of the team. The Lions went from being a complete joke and punching bag to being a team nobody wants to play.

The Detroit Lions and Dan Campbell are rolling. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Just how far can Campbell take the Lions? That remains to be seen, but fans are buzzing. It’s a hell of a time to be a Lions supporter after so much pain and disappointment. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.