Dan Campbell Shows Incredible Humility After Beating The Bucs, Unleashes Awesome Locker Room Speech

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was in prime form Sunday night after punching a ticket to the NFC Championship.

Campbell and the Lions took care of business against Baker Mayfield and company 31-23, and a new era is officially underway in Detroit.

After decades of pain and disappointment, the Lions are roaring and four quarters away from a Super Bowl appearance.

LIONS TO THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP!!!!!!



Rapid reaction: pic.twitter.com/EF5RDBjKrj — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 21, 2024

Dan Campbell reacts to Detroit making the NFC Championship.

What did the man responsible for the team’s rise out of the cellar have to say? He wanted to give the credit to just about everyone else.

Instead of focusing on himself and taking credit – which Campbell 100% deserves – he chose to turn the spotlight on everyone else within the franchise playing a role.

“I got a lot of really, really outstanding people around me, alright, and I’m fortunate. I’m fortunate, and it takes a village,” a clearly emotional Campbell told the media.

Watch his full comments below

Takes a village pic.twitter.com/4gEP9zlPfY — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 21, 2024

Campbell uncorks his latest locker room speech.

What’s been one feature Lions fans have watched unfold all season long? Great locker room speeches from the team’s head coach.

That didn’t change Sunday night. Campbell reminded his players they’re “f*cking built” for the exact run the team is on.

How can you claim to be a football fan and not love Dan Campbell? That man is a football man through and through.

As I often note, he literally cries when he talks about gritty football players. He’s straight out of central casting for what you’d expect a tough football coach to be.

He believes in the Lions, the team and fans believe in him and Detroit will now play the 49ers for a chance to play in the Super Bowl. Is it dusty in here or is it just me?

Dan Campbell and the Lions are in the NFC Championship against the 49ers. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

I can't wait to see what comes next for Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions. Sunday night is going to be electric, and I have no doubt Campbell will deliver.