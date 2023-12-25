Dan Campbell Gives Fire Speech After Detroit Wins NFC North

Videos by OutKick

Dan Campbell was absolutely electric after the Detroit Lions locked up the NFC North.

The Lions won the NFC North for the first time in franchise history after beating the Vikings in a dogfight Sunday. The last time Detroit won a division championship was in 1993 when it was the NFC Central.

For the first time in decades, Detroit fans actually have something to stand up and be proud of, and Dan Campbell is a huge reason why the team has found success.

One of the best parts of the season has been Campbell ripping absolute heaters of locker room speeches after wins. The man knows how to move the needle, and he didn’t let anyone down after winning the division.

Dan Campbell was on fire after the Detroit Lions won the NFC North. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Dan Campbell unleashes awesome locker room speech.

“We knew this wasn’t going to be easy, and you guys came in and earned it. And you’ve earned it all year,” a very fired up Campbell told the locker room.

“Whenever you do something like what we just did, it’s special. It don’t matter, man, and it don’t matter how many you win in a row, they’re special. But I can tell you this, when you’re part of the organization and it’s been thirty year since we won a f*cking championship, it’s special man,” the Lions coach further stated with blood veins bulging in his neck.

Check out his full speech below, and send me your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Campbell and the Lions are rolling.

It wasn’t pretty Sunday, but the Lions did what they had to do in order to lock up the NFC North and secure a home playoff game.

Fans of the franchise – myself included – have suffered through decades and decades of trash football at rock bottom and barely mediocre football at the team’s best.

The Lions have had some incredible talent over the years, and simply never did anything with it. Now, Dan Campbell has a roster of misfits, draft picks that drew plenty of criticism and a locker room full of blue-collar players.

He has rallied the team to an 11-4 record and a division title with two games left.

The Lions have the Cowboys and a rematch with the Vikings left. It’s all about playoff position at this point, and there’s no doubt Dan Campbell will have the squad ready to roll.