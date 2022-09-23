‘Nothing Better’: Dan Campbell Reveals The Best Part About Road Games

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has no problem hitting the road for games.

The Lions will travel to play the Vikings this Sunday, and ahead of the NFC North matchup, Campbell discussed what you miss about playing on the road as a player. While there’s a lot of great things about the experience, nothing is better in his mind than shutting up the fans.

Dan Campbell talks playing on the road in the NFL. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

“There’s nothing better than honing in on each other and depending on one another that you’re going to do your job, I’m going to do mine, and when you make a play, the crowd goes silent. There’s nothing better than that,” Campbell told the media Friday.

Heading into a hostile environment pic.twitter.com/3qtTJM4Il7 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 23, 2022

Campbell seems spot on with his assessment of playing road games in the NFL. It’s not a secret that NFL stadiums can be very hostile.

Fans love to get loud and wild, especially after a few drinks. If the home team starts stringing together some great plays, the crowd buys in and helps to make it as loud as possible.

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell loves silencing the crowd. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

You know what can silence the crowd immediately? A huge play from the road team. I can’t imagine what the feeling must be like to silence a stadium of 70,000 people on one play.

It’s even better if the road team is an underdog, which the Lions are this weekend.

Dan Campbell talks playing road games in the NFL. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

As a Lions fan, I hope Dan Campbell and the entire squad shut up the Minnesota fans right from the jump.