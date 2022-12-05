Dan Campbell was fired up after the Lions hammered the Jaguars.

Detroit absolutely ran right through Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of 40-14 to improve to 5-7, and just as fans would expect, Campbell cut it loose in the locker room after the game.

“That was the best game we played all year, gentlemen. That was the best game. We are playing our best football right now. That’s five weeks in a row now we’re playing our best football and we’re in December. That’s a credit to you guys. I know what we are. I know what we are. You should know what you are,” Campbell passionately told his players after absolutely thrashing the Jaguars.

Best game of the year and we're only getting better! pic.twitter.com/vzqAkipwVs — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 5, 2022

Impossible to not love Dan Campbell.

As a friend told me over the weekend, “I might not want Dan Campbell coaching my team, but I definitely want him coaching an NFL team.”

I’ll take it even a step further. As a Lions fan, Dan Campbell has, once again, hooked me back in after a brutally tough start to the season.

Dan Campbell has the Lions playing really well. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Lions started the season 1-6, and it seemed like Campbell might have lost the support of dedicated Lions fans. Since the awful start, the Lions are 4-1 and playing some great football.

Dan Campbell has the team out there looking like an actual playoff contender. Detroit might not make it thanks to the first seven games of the season, but is there any team in the league that wants to play the Lions right now?

The Lions are 5-7 after beating the Jaguars. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The answer is no. Dan Campbell has worked his magic and Detroit has been very impressive since the start of November.

As we all know, whenever the Lions win, you can set your watch to Dan Campbell giving an epic speech. It was no different Sunday after hammering Jacksonville.

Detroit has played really well since the start of November. (Photo by Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

To close out the season, the Lions play the Vikings, Jets, Panthers, Bears and Packers. There’s a very real chance the team wins at least three of those games.

Probably not good enough to make the playoffs, but definitely good enough to give fans optimism about the future of the Lions.