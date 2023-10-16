Dan Campbell Unleashes Epic Locker Room Speech After Lions Improve To 5-1

Videos by OutKick

Dan Campbell was in prime form after the Lions beat the Buccaneers.

The Lions are now 5-1 after earning a hard-fought 20-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and that means one thing:

A Dan Campbell victory speech.

Campbell has been a consistent content machine since the Detroit Lions hired him as head coach, and one of his most popular moves is to fire up the roster with some locker room hype. The man could get your grandma ready to run through a wall.

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are off to a 5-1 start. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Dan Campbell gives another awesome locker room speech.

Well, he definitely didn’t disappoint Sunday. Not only did he unleash another great speech, but he even included a $5 bill to represent the five wins to start the season.

“Look what I got in my back pocket. Anybody see what that is? I think that’s a five. I think that’s a five. I got something else here. It’s a f*cking five,” Campbell said while holding up the money.

You can watch his full speech below. The man was definitely feeling himself while firing up the boys.

Campbell continues to deliver.

It’s pretty much impossible to be a football fan and not love Dan Campbell. He’s a football guy to his core, and is made of nothing but pure passion and energy.

He’s in his third year with the Lions and already managed to take a historically awful franchise to being ultra-competitive.

Year one was rough, year two finished at 9-8 and the Lions are now 5-1. No NFL fan can deny that Dan Campbell has made a monster impact in a relatively short period of time.

I’m in my 30s, and for the first time in my life it feels like Detroit could make a postseason run. Add in the fact the man can get anyone fired up, and it’s not hard to understand why fans are obsessed with Dan Campbell.

Dan Campbell gave an awesome speech after the Lions beat the Buccaneers. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The man is truly a content machine and incredibly entertaining. Watching his locker room speeches has become appointment viewing, and as a Lions fan, I certainly hope there are many more to come.