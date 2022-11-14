Dan Campbell Has Electric Reaction To Beating The Bears

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was fired up Sunday against the Bears.

The Lions squeaked out a 31-30 comeback win over Chicago, and after improving to 3-6, Dan Campbell was nothing but smiles on the sidelines.

The second-year NFL head coach couldn’t contain his excitement as the clock ticked down to zero.

Given how rough the season has been for the Lions, it’s not surprising to see Dan Campbell super excited to notch his third win of the year.

The fact it was a win over a bitter rival makes the situation even better. The Lions have now won back-to-back wins over the Packers and Bears.

The team is still only 3-6, but clearly, the Lions are trending up. That’s why Dan Campbell was so damn happy.

The Lions are 3-6 after beating the Bears. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It’s been a brutally tough time for his regime since last season. The team simply doesn’t have a lot of talent. The Lions always also seem to find ways to blow close games under Campbell.

Well, the last two games have both been close, and the Lions ended each with a win. Dan Campbell has every right in the world to be happy.

The Lions earned a tough win over the Bears Sunday. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will the Lions find a few more wins on the schedule? With games against the Giants, Jaguars and Panthers over the next few weeks, there’s definitely some opportunities. It will be fun to see if Dan Campbell keeps cracking smiles.