Dan Campbell Drops Alpha Line About Lions Fans And Critics

Videos by OutKick

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell doesn’t want anything to do with bandwagon fans.

The Lions will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday after beating the Rams to get the playoffs started.

It was the first playoff win for the franchise in more than three decades, and fans are in a state of euphoria as the team finally isn’t a national embarrassment.

Dan Campbell doesn’t want bandwagon fans who doubted the team.

The Lions have turned into the best story in the NFL, and we all know what that means:

Bandwagon fans are seemingly coming out of the woodwork.

Lots of fans now want to talk about how they’d love to see the Lions win. Don’t bother because Dan Campbell is only about those who always remained loyal.

“Our fans took it to another level today, and it helped us win! To those fans who have kept the faith, you deserve this! To the doubters, stay off our train—it’s too late for you,” Campbell told Albert Breer in a text message after the team defeated the Rams.

Please step aside. There’s a brick wall I need to run through right now.

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell isn’t interested in entertaining bandwagon fans. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Campbell has the correct mindset amid playoff run.

Go off, king. Go off. I would seriously march to the gates of Hell drenched in gasoline for Dan Campbell, and I won’t apologize for it.

The man knows who he is. He’s a football man through and through, and he wears his emotions on his sleeve. Dan Campbell literally cries when talking about how much football means to him.

Everyone loved mocking him when the Lions weren’t winning, and Detroit fans – including myself -also grew frustrated early in his tenure when times were tough.

Dan Campbell and the Lions play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the playoffs. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

However, Campbell has proven to be one of the most remarkable coaches in the league. He took a perennial cellar dweller and turned the Lions into a legit contender by year three of his reign in Detroit.

Do you have any idea how hard life has been as a Lions fan? Do you have any idea what it’s like to be the laughingstock of the NFL year after year and lose in heartbreaking fashion? I do, and even the darkest of days, I never abandoned the team. I wore a Barry Sanders jersey to school every Monday of the 0-16 season.

Now, the team can win its second playoff game in more than 30 years. Sorry, folks, but there’s no room at the inn for bandwagon fans. If you weren’t riding with the Lions when the team was trash, then don’t even think about supporting Detroit now. It’s not wanted at all.

Dan Campbell has the Detroit Lions rolling. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Sunday is going to be a battle at Ford Field, and as a Lions fan, I have complete faith in whatever Dan Campbell and the squad have cooked up. Let me know your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.