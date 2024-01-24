Dan Aykroyd Shares Wild UFO Story

Videos by OutKick

Dan Aykroyd apparently has had multiple run-ins with UFOs.

OutKick loyalists know that nothing moves the needle these days like a good UFO story or update. We seemingly get them nonstop, and yet, nobody seems to know for sure what is going on. How is it possible there’s constant sightings and the government has even released video, but nobody has an answer?

That’s something we often take a look at here at OutKick, and we do it through a rational lens. We don’t buy every single theory of video floated to the public, BUT (and it’s an important one) I keep an open mind.

That brings me to Dan Aykroyd.

Dan Aykroyd says he’s seen multiple UFOs.

Aykroyd recently appeared on “Fox & Friends” to discuss his four encounters with UFOs, and one certainly stands out above the rest.

The legendary comedian explained the following on a recent appearance on “Fox & Friends”:

The most spectacular one that I saw was about 50 feet away from me and on the 23rd floor of a hotel in Montreal. There were no lights at all. It was just a big grey object that looked like a Macy’s Day Parade balloon. Of course there was no balloon there in February when I saw it. My friend and I were sitting there, and she looked up and said, ‘What is that?’ We looked out the window, and there was this big grey object, 100 feet long, 50 feet high, with what looks like a bunch of grapes underneath it, you know? It just sat there and we got a good look at it for about a minute and a half, and then it turned slowly. No sound and it just drifted off…It was not any kind of aircraft. Dan Aykroyd

You can watch Aykroyd’s recollection of the bizarre sighting in the video below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.



Aykroyd’s story is a wild one.

Let’s just stop and think about this for a moment. The legendary Hollywood talent looks out his window in Montreal and sees an object 100 feet long floating through the air that isn’t an aircraft and it just drifts away.

Not only is there a massive object, but there’s things resembling grapes hanging off of it. The situation sounds like it’s straight out of a horror movie.

If I saw something like that flying over my house, I would immediately engage it with whatever firearms I had close by, and then I’d probably call 911 demanding immediate air support. Of course, they likely wouldn’t show up, but the point is, why wouldn’t you try to shoot it down?

Remember when we had all those shoot downs of unknown objects during a UFO craze? We need more – not less – of that kind of response.

Military forces need to start engaging these UFOs until we can find out what the hell is going on.

Dan Aykroyd claims to have had a lot of UFO experiences. (Photo by Mathis Wienand/Getty Images)

Of course, his sighting happened in Canada. As we know, Canadians don’t exactly have access to weapons and their strategy for national defense is to just rely on America. Must be nice for big brother to take care of all your needs. What do you think about Aykroyd’s story? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.