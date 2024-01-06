Damian Lillard Proves He Knows What The Kids Want, Gifts Washington’s Football Team Custom Shoes

Videos by OutKick

Damian Lillard made sure that the fashion game of the Washington Huskies’ football team popped off heading into the National Championship Game.

The No. 2 team in the country held a team meeting ahead of Monday’s matchup with the Michigan Wolverines. The Huskies likely thought that it would be a standard, run-of-the mill session to prepare for the game.

It was anything but. Out of nowhere, the Milwaukee Bucks point guard entered the room, to the surprise of the team.

But Lillard did not come just to grace Washington with his presence. To prove he’s a man of the people, he came bearing gifts. Specifically, custom-designed pairs of shoes from his line.

After dapping up quarterback Michael Penix Jr., Lillard told players where they could get a pair of kicks. Naturally, the players were more than eager to get their new swaggy footwear.

Damian Lillard hooked up Washington’s entire football team with his signature shoes ahead of Monday’s National Championship game 🔥



(via @UW_Football)pic.twitter.com/ekzi7kLRo3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 6, 2024

You might be thinking that it’s weird that an NBA player on Milwaukee’s team would have such a vested interest in the Huskies. He went to a small college in Utah (Weber State), and Washington State doesn’t even have a professional basketball team.

However, Lillard spent his previous 11 years in the NBA playing for the Portland Trail Blazers. That explains his affinity for teams from the Pacific Northwest.

However, Oregon has its own premier college football team – with a far better mascot (no shade Dubs). Maybe Lillard would have provided the Ducks with some shoes if they were in this spot. But the Huskies made sure we’d never find that out in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

The Huskies need to win one more game to achieve their preseason goal of winning the national title. When they show up to NRG Stadium on Monday, they’ll do so in some fantastic footwear.