Damar Hamlin Awkwardly Caught Picking His Teeth And Eating It During Return To Cincinnati

Videos by OutKick

Damar Hamlin was inactive for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night for what was the safety’s first return to Cincinnati following his near-fatal cardiac arrest against the Bengals a season ago. Despite not suiting up for the Bills, Hamlin was still very much a major talking point during the contest, but unfortunately for him, NBC caught him on camera in a less-than-ideal situation.

During a break in the action early in the third quarter, the broadcast went to the booth with Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth. The two began discussing Hamlin, and after a few seconds, the screen behind the two broadcasters went to a live shot of the Buffalo safety.

Hamlin apparently thought this was as good a time as any to take down the mask he wore during the game and clean his teeth. He was successful in removing whatever was bugging him, but then showed the world that he’s one of those people who just eats whatever it is he finds in his teeth.

The couple of seconds he takes to look at whatever it is he just found in his mouth before eating it really brings the disgust level up a few points.

absolutely losing my mind at Collinsworth and Tirico putting on serious voice to discuss Damar Hamlin’s injury while the live sideline cam shows him picking his teeth, then eating the offending morsel pic.twitter.com/CVFGqJ8SwA — Christian D’Andrea (@TrainIsland) November 6, 2023

I’m just going to guess Hamlin grabbed a quick bite of something during halftime, but that doesn’t make the video any more comfortable to watch. I’m also going to guess that the NBC producer who told the broadcast to go to a live shot of Hamlin for a quick second immediately regretted that decision.

As for Hamlin’s Bills, they fell to the Bengals 24-18 despite a strong comeback effort in the second half out scoring Cincinnati 11-3 along the way.