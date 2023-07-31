Damar Hamlin Participates In Full-Pads Practice At Buffalo Bills Training Camp, Admits He’s A ‘Little Scared’ Out There

Videos by OutKick

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin returned to full pads on Monday. Just under seven months after collapsing during a Monday Night Football game, Hamlin put the full gear on for the first time. He joined his teammates on the field during training camp, experiencing a clearly emotional moment.

to do what I love again at the highest level in the world… shit mean everything to me! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/A9yqFtI68Z — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) July 31, 2023

As OutKick’s Armando Salguero reported last week, the Bills expect Hamlin to be “full-go” during training camp and the preseason.

Monday represented yet another significant step for the 25-year-old Pittsburgh native.

And the fans showed up and showed out to support Hamlin’s miraculous recovery.

Damar Hamlin's younger brother Damir was the real MVP at practice today, wrangling up autographs for plenty of Bills fans today.#Bills #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/zQ9bZGfgPb — AJ Feldman (@AJFeldmanTV) July 31, 2023

Damar Hamlin, after his 22-minute press conference, hung around to sign for fans waiting for him. What a day for 3. pic.twitter.com/C8fXCl5JEW — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) July 31, 2023

After his first full-pad practice, Damar Hamlin spoke to the media gathered at Buffalo Bills training camp

Hamlin talked after practice and made some very interesting comments. He talked about going through his recovery in such a public way and that he does get a “little scared” being back on the field.

Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin returned to full pads during training camp for the first time since suffering cardiac arrest after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

“I honestly [would have loved] to do this whole process under a rock, get myself together, and pop back out when I feel at my best,” Hamlin said. “But I think there’s strength in going through a process in front of everybody’s eyes. It shows vulnerability, strength and perseverance. And those are things I would love to stand for.”

My favorite thought from Damar Hamlin today.



Explaining how hard it is to be at your most vulnerable with every eye on you.



And the strength that can be gained from the experience. #Bills pic.twitter.com/XLUiFSjie9 — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) July 31, 2023

I can’t imagine returning to a football field after nearly dying on one, and Hamlin admitted that it’s not easy. But he finds comfort in his beliefs.

“I’m not afraid to say it crosses my mind of being a little scared here and there but my strength is rooted in my faith and my faith is stronger than any fear,” Hamlin said.

“As long as your faith is stronger than your fear, you can get through anything. That’s what I’m living by right now.”

"I'm processing a thousand emotions. I'm not afraid to say it crosses my mind of being a little scared here and there but my strength is rooted in my faith and my faith is stronger than any fear."



Damar Hamlin after his first practice in pads since suffering cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/4zW0TCye05 — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) July 31, 2023

"It felt like a roller coaster of emotions being back for the first time, but I'm just thankful."



Damar Hamlin's impressions of the first padded practice: https://t.co/ALQeAr7cT9 pic.twitter.com/3oxQ4pBTts — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 31, 2023

A truly inspiring message from a truly inspiring professional athlete.

We all look forward and hope to see Damar Hamlin on the field when the Buffalo Bills take the field at MetLife Stadium against Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets on Sept. 11.

Yes, that’s a Monday Night Football game.

Damar Hamlin might get the biggest cheer for an opposing player that Jets fans have ever delivered.

And it will have been earned.