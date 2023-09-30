Damar Hamlin Is Expected To Play In Bills-Dolphins After Three Games Of Being Inactive

Videos by OutKick

For anyone who doesn’t believe in miracles, just have them tune into Sunday’s Buffalo Bills game when they take on the Miami Dolphins. They will see a familiar face lined up at safety for the Bills defense.

That’s right, because Damar Hamlin is expected to make his 2023 regular season debut for the first time since suffering a horrific cardiac arrest episode on January 2nd against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The comeback story has been nothing short of miraculous.

Praying for focus. Praying for discipline. Praying for consistency in my focus & discipline.. let’s goooo! 🙏🏾 — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) September 26, 2023

Seriously, I want you to stop for a second and think back to that game. It was the day after New Years. It felt like the entire sports world was watching Monday Night Football as we all geared up to head back to work the next morning. Remember Josh Allen crying? Remember the ESPN2 ManningCast being switched over to the lead ESPN broadcast from Joe Buck and Troy Aikman once everyone realized how serious the situation was?

They literally postponed the entire game because both teams players said they wouldn’t go back on the field after experiencing their teammate and fellow player nearly die in front of them.

That same athlete will now be lining up tomorrow on the football field after Jordan Poyer was ruled out with a knee injury.

Damar Hamlin back on the field for the Bills today and just made the tackle. pic.twitter.com/utkO8NEOiO — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 12, 2023

DAMAR HAMLIN WILL MAKE HIS REGULAR SEASON DEBUT

Now sure, Hamlin did appear for a few snaps during the Bills preseason games in late summer, but we all know those don’t matter because I guarantee you probably weren’t even aware of that. But tomorrow? It’s Hamlin against Tua for an AFC Eastern division game that absolutely matters.

So before all the Taylor Swift – Travis Kelce hysteria at MetLife Stadium during Sunday Night Football, make sure to tune into CBS and grab that Coors Light (not a sponsored post but I wish it was) or Jack Daniels (also not a sponsor) and give a cheers to Damar Hamlin.

And the best part is? CBS just added more areas to who will get the Bills – Dolphins game rather than the Broncos-Bears.