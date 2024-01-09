Redditor Shares Photo Of Post-Flight Golf Bag That Looks Like It Was Lit On Fire Then Eaten By A Pack Of Wolves

Videos by OutKick

From the moment you hand over your golf clubs to a stranger at the airport until the moment they’re back in your hands and you check that they’re still in one piece, flying with your golf clubs is painful. Add the fact that most airlines charge you to check your golf bag and then say they’re not responsible for any damage, and you’ve got yourself one of the least enjoyable traveling situations humans can experience.

The real nightmare scenario when flying with your sticks is arriving at your destination and them not getting off the plane with you, but a close second may be what one Reddit user’s buddy experienced on a flight home from Cabo.

The photo shared by Sonakstyle in the golf Subreddit is not only a horrifying scene for all golfers, but a mystery as well. The travel bag looks like it was first lit on fire and then gnawed on by a few wolves mid-flight.

According to the post, the travel bag was a hard case, which are typically far more expensive than a softer travel bag given that it increases your chances of this exact thing not happening to your clubs while traveling.

The top comment on the post asking the question of “did the plane use the bag as its brakes” is more than fair.

Once you get past the ginormous hole in the travel bag that makes no sense, take a quick look at the driver in the bag. That giant hole in the back of it isn’t supposed to be there.

The real gut punch in the photo is the driver’s headcover laying on the ground next to the person’s foot. This means that the headcover was likely still on the driver when he got the bag. For a split second the owner thought ‘okay, maybe the headcover saved me here’ only to discover his $500 driver has a gaping hole in the back of it.

There’s no question about it, I’d rather have my clubs lost forever and fight with airlines and insurance to get a reimbursement back than see my sticks obliterated like this.

