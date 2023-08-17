On Heels Of Dalvin Cook Signing, Breece Hall Returns To Full Practice For New York Jets

Videos by OutKick
In a major development for the New York Jets — and fantasy football players — Breece Hall returned to full practice Thursday. Hall tore his ACL during a late October game against the Denver Broncos last season. The team signed veteran running back Dalvin Cook earlier in the week.
Hall practiced with the team Tuesday, marking his official return. However, he was in a non-contact jersey. On Thursday, Hall took the next big step, practicing in full.
Some highlights from his day:
Head coach Robert Saleh was encouraged by Hall’s practice reps.
The team always expected Hall back early this NFL season, but questioned whether or not Week 1 was too optimistic. He’s just under 10 months removed from major reconstructive knee surgery. But it looks like he’s on pace to play Sept. 11 in the team’s opener against the Buffalo Bills.
There’s more question as to whether or not newly-signed Dalvin Cook is going to play in that game. Cook is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.
Despite that, Cook confidently declared that he and Hall form the league’s best running back duo.
Additionally, the Jets cut depth running back Damarea Crockett. Crockett was sporting Cook’s old number — 33 — in training camp.
So guess who gets #33 now?
Cook wore 33 for his first five seasons in Minnesota before switching to #4 last year. Veteran New York Jets defensive back D.J. Reed wears that number for the team.
With Crockett gone, Cook steps back into his old number and hopes to regain that #33 form that saw him rush for over1,500 yards in 2020.
Everything seems to be coming together for the Jets.
Can they live up to lofty expectations?
Time will tell.
