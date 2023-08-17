On Heels Of Dalvin Cook Signing, Breece Hall Returns To Full Practice For New York Jets

Videos by OutKick

In a major development for the New York Jets — and fantasy football players — Breece Hall returned to full practice Thursday. Hall tore his ACL during a late October game against the Denver Broncos last season. The team signed veteran running back Dalvin Cook earlier in the week.

Hall practiced with the team Tuesday, marking his official return. However, he was in a non-contact jersey. On Thursday, Hall took the next big step, practicing in full.

Some highlights from his day:

Breece Hall lined up at WR.

Jets clearly aren’t concerned about his knee two days out from being activated off of PUP.

pic.twitter.com/ixtiS0hyY8 — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) August 17, 2023

Head coach Robert Saleh was encouraged by Hall’s practice reps.

"It was good to get Breece Hall out there. He still can run, that's for damn sure."- Robert Saleh#Jets pic.twitter.com/vv7g8FcMYp — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) August 17, 2023

The team always expected Hall back early this NFL season, but questioned whether or not Week 1 was too optimistic. He’s just under 10 months removed from major reconstructive knee surgery. But it looks like he’s on pace to play Sept. 11 in the team’s opener against the Buffalo Bills.

New York Jets RB Breece Hall practiced in full on Thursday, under 10 months from tearing his ACL, and days after the team signed Dalvin Cook. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

There’s more question as to whether or not newly-signed Dalvin Cook is going to play in that game. Cook is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

Despite that, Cook confidently declared that he and Hall form the league’s best running back duo.

Additionally, the Jets cut depth running back Damarea Crockett. Crockett was sporting Cook’s old number — 33 — in training camp.

So guess who gets #33 now?

Cook wore 33 for his first five seasons in Minnesota before switching to #4 last year. Veteran New York Jets defensive back D.J. Reed wears that number for the team.

.@dalvincook on why he signed with the Jets. pic.twitter.com/482hOXAWEi — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 17, 2023

With Crockett gone, Cook steps back into his old number and hopes to regain that #33 form that saw him rush for over1,500 yards in 2020.

Everything seems to be coming together for the Jets.

Can they live up to lofty expectations?

Time will tell.