Dalvin Cook Praises Aaron Rodgers For Role In Jets Signing

Being NFC North rivals with Aaron Rodgers never stopped former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook from wanting to team up with the famed Packers QB.

Dalvin, Rodgers, Jets Are Ready To Start Cookin’

To Cook, playing with Rodgers on a “win-now” roster presented him with a no-brainer decision after being cut by the Vikings. He reportedly signed a one-year, $8.6 million deal to join the overhauled Jets offense.

Cook waxed poetic about his new team and QB following Thursday’s practice, his first full session since joining the team. He detailed Rodgers’ “recruiting” tactics behind getting the Pro Bowl runner to East Rutherford.

“Rodgers didn’t have to recruit; his game recruits itself,” Cook told the media. “Aaron is Aaron. If you don’t want to be part of something like that, I don’t know what you want in football.”

CANTON, OHIO – AUGUST 03: Aaron Rodgers #8 and Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets look on prior to the 2023 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns at Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium on August 03, 2023 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Cook goes from one talented offensive roster in Minnesota to another in NY.

Jets Offense Primed For Big Year

The Jets offense is stacked to the point where Gang Green’s backfield will utilize two RB1-level talents in Cook and second-year RB Breece Hall.

Pair them up with Rodgers and a bona fide top receiving talent in Garrett Wilson and you’ve got what’s projected to be one of the better offenses in the AFC…better yet, the NFL.

Dalvin added, “Obviously, when you dig deep and look into the roster, all the pieces are put together.”

Dalvin Cook finished sixth in rushing yards last season with 1,173. It was his fourth consecutive season rushing for more than 1,000 yards. Cook added 295 receiving yards and finished with 10 total touchdowns.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – DECEMBER 24: Dalvin Cook #4 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before the start of the game against the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Giants 27-24. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

New York will also have to squeeze in ascending running back Michael Carter into their game plan — spearheaded by longtime Rodgers coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Despite taking on the reserve role last season, and helping fill in the gaps left by an injured Breece Hall, Carter tallied more receiving yards than Hall in 2022 (288).