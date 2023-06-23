Dalvin Cook Sounds Like He Really Wants To Be A Miami Dolphin

Videos by OutKick

As soon as rumors began to swirl that the Minnesota Vikings may cut Dalvin Cook, the running back was immediately linked to the Miami Dolphins. Now, two weeks after being released, the 27-year-old is adding more fuel to the Dolphins talk by sharing his interest in joining Miami this season.

Speaking on Sirius XM NFL Radio on Thursday, Cook described the Dolphins as a “perfect fit” from a scheme perspective.

“As a running back, you look for a certain scheme, and I know the scheme that I’m good in,” Cook said, “That’s outside zone, and that’s what the Miami Dolphins run. “It’d be a perfect fit. And the roster, like you said, speaks for itself.”

Four-Time Pro Bowl Running Back @DalvinCook discussed being a free agent and the possibility of signing in Miami.#NFLFreeAgency | #Dolphins | #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/oKiLKgtBrU — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 22, 2023

Not only do the Dolphins deploy a run-first attack on offense, Cook has ties to Miami having been born in Opa-locka, Florida and playing high school football at Miami Central. Cook went a bit North for college, becoming a standout at Florida State, but his South Florida roots certainly run deep.

Cook has posted four-straight seasons with over 1,100 rushing yards and appeared in 17 games for the Vikings last season.

While his 17 games a year ago is a bright spot, in the five seasons prior he didn’t play in over 14 games during the regular season.

Cook’s standout campaign came in 2020 when he posted a career-high in both rushing yards (1,557) and rushing touchdowns (16).

Money will of course be the driving factor with whichever team Dalvin Cook ends up signing with this offseason as a free agent. Miami currently has $13 million-ish in estimated salary cap space, which gives the franchise space to bring in Cook.

The Dolphins drafted Texas A&M running back Devon Achane in April, however, so the roster isn’t exactly lacking in the running back department.