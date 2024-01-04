Dalvin Cook Joining Baltimore’s Offense, Reportedly Signing With Ravens For Postseason Run

Videos by OutKick

Dalvin Cook didn’t spend too much time waiting on a contract after the New York Jets abruptly released him this week. Cook wanted to join a playoff contender heading into the final week of the regular season. The 28-year-old running back just joined the top dog in the AFC.

According to multiple reports, Dalvin Cook reached a deal Thursday with the Baltimore Ravens. Cook adds further intrigue to the best rushing attack in football. As a collective, the 2023-23 Ravens offense has found tremendous success under first-year offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Gus Edwards spearheads the attack.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 05: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 05: NFC running back Dalvin Cook #4 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

OutKick’s Armando Salguero reported that the Jets and Cook agreed to rework his contract, surrendering his guaranteed money to release the player.

Expecting Dalvin Cook to make an immediate impact may be too much to ask. But the prospects of adding a four-time Pro Bowl RB are at least worth taking the risk right before the playoffs.

Lamar Jackson, enjoying an MVP-level season, looks to break through the ‘postseason lull’ talk with a run in 2024.

The Ravens are second in total rushing yards with 2,555, made all the more amazing after losing starter J.K. Dobbins early in the season. Baltimore also lost twitchy rookie Keaton Mitchell; another blow to the backfield.

Under Todd Monken and alongside Lamar Jackson, Cook has the opportunity to end the year on a positive note.

Coming off Super Bowl-level expectations with the Jets and later being released by the team, Cook can prove he’s still an elite talent under the brightest spotlight of the football calendar, in the postseason.

Cook is tasked with a bit of a rebound after a dreadful stint with the Jets. He rushed for 214 yards on 67 carries, scoring zero touchdowns.

This current Ravens team is on a ‘championship-or-bust’ run.

Can Dalvin Cook help the Baltimore Ravens reach the Super Bowl?