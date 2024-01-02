Dalvin Cook, A Big-Name Jets Signing, Now Hoping To Join A Playoff Team

Videos by OutKick

Add this to all the plans the New York Jets made for the 2023 season going sideways: The club is releasing running back Dalvin Cook.

Cook’s LAA representation has confirmed the move.

And it is clear Cook hopes to sign with one of the 14 teams that will be in the postseason if he clears waivers, which is likely. The question is whether that will happen and where?

Dalvin Cook says he’s enjoying the free agency process. (Getty Images)

Cook And Jets Reworking Contract To Help Release

In order to make that release possible, Cook and his representation are reworking his contract with New York so as to release the Jets from owing him any future guaranteed money.

This means Cook gets to walk. And the Jets save money.

Everybody wins in a year that nobody has won.

Cook, you’ll recall, was a much chronicled free agent last summer. He had interest in the Dolphins but that didn’t lead to anything tangible. There were rumors of interest from the Patriots.

And then the Jets signed him to a substantial one-year deal worth $7 million with $5.8 million of that in guarantees. It is the remaining portion of that $5.8 million guaranteed money that is being addressed before Cook is officially released.

Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Nothing Went According To Plan For Jets

Despite the contract that made him the 10th highest paid running back this season, Cook’s time in New York didn’t lead to, well, much of anything notable.

Kind of like this Jets season. The team’s season went sideways four plays into the regular-season opener when quarterback Aaron Rodgers ruptured his achilles and was lost for the season.

Cook has played in 15 games. He’s started one.

And he’s gained a grand total of 214 yards on 67 carries. Both are career lows. He’s averaging 3.2 yards per carry. That’s also a career low.

Cook has been active but has not carried the ball the past two games against the Commanders or Browns.

So where might Cook fit?

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Browns Among Teams That May Make Sense For Cook

Well, perhaps the Cleveland Browns. Cook played for Kevin Stefanski when the coach was the offensive coordinator in Minnesota in 2019 and the quarterback coach prior to that.

The Browns have primarily been employing Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt in the backfield since losing Nick Chubb to a knee injury early in the season.

He may try (again) to see if the Dolphins have interest. Raheem Mostert, the club’s leading rusher, has been nursing an ankle injury.

The Dallas Cowboys come to mind because club owner and general manager Jerry Jones likes the idea of possibly adding a player who might improve the team before a playoff run.

The Chiefs may also kick the tires on the possibility, as starter Isiah Pacheco has dealt with injuries this year and Clyde Edwards-Helaire was inactive due to sickness last week.

Before any team adds Cook, it would have to feel comfortable he still has gas in the proverbial tank at age 29. The rumors out of New York are mixed on that front.

