Dallas Stars Superfan Natalie Gauvreau Hints That She’ll Be Behind The Bench Tonight

It appears Dallas Stars head coach Rick Bowness will have Stars superfan, Natalie Gauvreau, behind him tonight at American Airlines Center for a do-or-die Game 6 with Calgary leading the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Gauvreau was behind Bowness for Game 3 (9:30 ET, TNT) and it turned into a Stars 4-2 victory behind Joe Pavelski’s two-goal performance. Now it’s time once again for the Canadian native to inspire the boys on to victory with their backs against the wall.

“Should the twins and I go to the hockey game Friday night?” Gauvreau asked her TikTok followers Thursday, clearly hinting that she’ll be right there with the twins out behind Bowness and he pulls all the tricks out from his sleeves to send this series back to Calgary for Game 7.

Gauvreau, who seems to be a big Clay Travis fan, further hinted Friday afternoon that it’s about to go down at Game 6. “[K}eep your eyes peeled for me,” the marketing genius told fans.

Uh, it’s hard to not see you on a Friday night as Americans head to the bars, their man caves and their living rooms to catch NHL and NBA playoff action. Throw in Rick’s head with the twins in damn near every shot and you have a viral sensation.

Now it’s time for the Stars to take care of business and then win the series in Calgary so this pageview machine moves on to a series against either Edmonton or the Los Angeles Kings.

Natalie Gauvreau is the Dallas Stars superfan behind the team’s bench / Twitter

Natalie Gauvreau behind Stars head coach Rick Bowness during Game 3 of the Calgary-Dallas series / Twitter