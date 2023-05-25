Dallas Stars’ Jamie Benn Suspended For Two Games After Taking Hockey Stick To Mark Stone’s Face

Videos by OutKick

After a disastrous night for the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, the Western Conference Finals team will be forced to play Thursday’s potential elimination game without their captain, Jamie Benn.

Benn has been suspended by the league for cross-checking Vegas Golden Knights captain Mark Stone in an apparent fit of rage on Tuesday.

In a move that OutKick’s Matt Reigle called one of the most egregious penalties committed by a captain, Benn took a hockey stick to Stone’s face in the first period. Benn was promptly booted for the offense.

Jamie Benn of the Dallas Stars exchanges words against Brayden McNabb of the Vegas Golden Knights (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Stars player alleged that he brought the stick down on Stone to break his fall after the two got tangled up.

It was a creative spin regarding what actually happened, as Benn looked outright frustrated before retaliating against Stone.

Major penalty and game misconduct for Jamie Benn after he cross-checked Mark Stone in the face#TexasHockey | #VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/JaRtg6YJPQ — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) May 24, 2023

“The game happens fast,” Jamie Benn said on Wednesday regarding the incident. “Emotions are high. Obviously, I would have liked to not fall on him and I guess use my stick as a landing point.”

The Knights used their early momentum to rout Dallas with a 4-0 shutout. Even if Benn hit Stone on accident, the cap’s absence proved critical for the Stars as Dallas slid to a 0-3 series deficit.

If there were ever a time for Dallas to get back in the series, it would’ve been with a win on Tuesday.

Should Dallas have it in their lucky stars to win the next two games, Benn could return for a potential Game 6 at American Airlines Center on Monday (May 29).

If Vegas gets the job done on Thursday with a series sweep, Benn will be forced to serve his second suspension at the start of next year’s regular season.

Jamie Benn #14 of the Dallas Stars delivers a hit against Mark Stone #61 of the Vegas Golden Knights (Photo by Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)