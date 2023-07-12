Dallas Goedert Reveals The One Play Defenses Called Eagles ‘Soft’ For Running Last Year

Videos by OutKick

The Philadelphia Eagles upset poor, defenseless defenses time and time again last season with one simple play: the QB sneak.

By the end of the season, the 11 men on the other side of the ball were so done seeing Jalen Hurts successfully shoved across the line that they resorted to name-calling.

Tight end Dallas Goedert told the Pardon My Take podcast this week that the fellas on the offensive side of the ball were called everything in the book when they’d run the play.

“All the time,” he said. “They called us, like, p—ies, you’re soft, run a real play. Don’t get us to third-and-1, fourth-and-1.”

Eagles QB sneak play ignites fire during game

Love it. So petty. Almost reminds me of the school yard back in the day during recess when all the grades were just mixed together and a football game broke out.

You’d have 5th grade Joe slinging balls a mile down the field to 4th grade Adam, who was covered by 1st grade Steve.

Never was a fair fight, and ultimately it just turned into 45 minutes of bitching and moaning.

That’s what happened when defenses had to face the Eagles on third or fourth and 1 last year.

Because the NFL allows other players to push the ball carrier forward, the Eagles just made it a habit to shove the hell out of Jalen Hurts until he crossed the line.

And guess what? It worked 36 of the 40 times. Hell, it was so successful that it almost got banned during this past offseason, but ultimately survived.

Fly Eagles Fly, baby! Hold on tight, Jalen.