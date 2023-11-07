Dallas Cowboys Take A Chance With Long-Suspended WR Martavis Bryant, Sign Veteran To Practice Squad

Videos by OutKick

Martavis Bryant is back in the NFL!

If that name rings a bell but doesn’t spark any real highlights in your memory, Bryant was a former Steelers WR who was suspended the entire season 2016 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy and later suspended indefinitely for breaking the terms of his conditional reinstatement. But an exceptional talent, so quite the reputation.

After being reinstated in the NFL this week, since his 2018 indefinite ban, Bryant quickly found work and joined the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday.

Martavis Bryant made one of the sickest catches ever in the 2015 Wild Card 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lyp8iwFyjM — NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2023

Oddly enough, the news was broken by NBA insider Shams Charania. Every football scoop from Shams elicits a universal response: go back to basketball.

Breaking news in the NFL: The Dallas Cowboys are signing newly-reinstated wide receiver Martavis Bryant to a contract, according to sources. Bryant, who last played for the Raiders in 2018, had 17 touchdowns and 2,183 receiving yards in 44 career games. pic.twitter.com/vWafe37r3J — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 7, 2023

Bryant, returning to the league at 31, met with the Cowboys on Monday for a workout. Dallas seemed impressed by the former deep-threat receiving talent and officially added Bryant to the practice squad.

The former fourth-round NFL draft pick found work during his four-year suspension. Bryant appeared in the CFL, XFL and Fan-Controlled Football League. To go through those failed experiments and land back in the NFL says much about Bryant’s potential in his second chance at pro football. Buzz around Bryant’s reinstatement suggested multiple teams expressed interest in the ex-Steelers wideout.

Bryant posted strong numbers as a Steeler (2014-17), logging 126 catches for 1,917 yards and 17 touchdowns. Bryant briefly joined the then-named Oakland Raiders in 2018 for eight total games. His acclimation to the NFL game remains undetermined, but on Dallas’ end, it’s a fairly low-risk solution to a major problem on the offensive side of the ball.

Bryant is dynamic and cheap. What more could Dallas want?

That time Martavis Bryant was the best football player alive for like 12 seconds



pic.twitter.com/39UaJVDFTm — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 7, 2023

Top wideout CeeDee Lamb continues his chemistry with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott this season. Secondary receiving options such as Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup prove ineffective to start the year, making tight end Jake Ferguson their only other reliable pass-catcher.

With Tony Pollard’s lead role as the Cowboys’ RB1 still underwhelming the offense, Dallas needs a spark from any source in the free-agent market.

The Dallas Cowboys are kickstarting Martavis Bryant’s NFL comeback while the veteran wideout aims to jumpstart their offense.