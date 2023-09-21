Dallas Cowboys Lose Star CB Trevon Diggs, Team Confirms Season-Ending Torn ACL

Videos by OutKick

The booming Dallas Cowboys defense suffered a critical loss. Star cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL during practice and is expected to miss the rest of the 2023-24 season, according to the team.

Diggs’ injury occurred during one-on-one drills Thursday. He went down with an apparent left knee injury and was spotted in crutches following practice. Diggs underwent testing, confirming a torn ACL and a finished season for the elite CB after just two games.

Quarterback Dak Prescott commented on the injury, prior to confirmation of the torn ACL:

“I’m not gonna speculate, way too early,” Prescott shared. “I saw him leaving the field. Prayers and hoping for the best, simple as that.”

Dallas Loses Defensive Star Trevon Diggs

Dallas’ defense has been dominant in back-to-back weeks; first shutting out the Giants in Week 1 and holding the Jets offense to 10 points in Week 2’s win (30-10).

Diggs recorded an interception in the season-opening game against the G-Men. He’s been heralded as the star of the Cowboys secondary. This offseason, Dallas committed to the corner with a five-year, $97 million contract extension.

The 25-year-old is coming off back-to-back All-Pro campaigns and trending as one of the NFL’s most-elite CBs.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 10: Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Diggs logged 11 interceptions in 2021, to lead the NFL.

Joining big-named players like linebacker Micah Parsons and pass rusher Tank Lawrence, Diggs fortified a robust defensive unit led by coordinator Dan Quinn that managed to pick up the slack whenever the Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense stuttered in recent seasons.

Losing a player of Diggs’ caliber certainly lowers the high spirits for the undefeated Cowboys (2-0).

The defense remains an above-average unit, though the secondary takes a massive hit with the loss of Diggs.

Dallas takes on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 17: Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sideline prior to a football game at AT&T Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)