Dallas Cowboys Lose Star CB Trevon Diggs, Team Confirms Season-Ending Torn ACL

The booming Dallas Cowboys defense suffered a critical loss. Star cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL during practice and is expected to miss the rest of the 2023-24 season, according to the team.

Diggs’ injury occurred during one-on-one drills Thursday. He went down with an apparent left knee injury and was spotted in crutches following practice. Diggs underwent testing, confirming a torn ACL and a finished season for the elite CB after just two games.

Quarterback Dak Prescott commented on the injury, prior to confirmation of the torn ACL:

“Iā€™m not gonna speculate, way too early,” Prescott shared. “I saw him leaving the field. Prayers and hoping for the best, simple as that.ā€

Dallas Loses Defensive Star Trevon Diggs

Dallas’ defense has been dominant in back-to-back weeks; first shutting out the Giants in Week 1 and holding the Jets offense to 10 points in Week 2’s win (30-10).

Diggs recorded an interception in the season-opening game against the G-Men. He’s been heralded as the star of the Cowboys secondary. This offseason, Dallas committed to the corner with a five-year, $97 million contract extension.

The 25-year-old is coming off back-to-back All-Pro campaigns and trending as one of the NFL’s most-elite CBs.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 10: Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on September 10, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Diggs logged 11 interceptions in 2021, to lead the NFL.

Joining big-named players like linebacker Micah Parsons and pass rusher Tank Lawrence, Diggs fortified a robust defensive unit led by coordinator Dan Quinn that managed to pick up the slack whenever the Dak Prescott and the Cowboys offense stuttered in recent seasons.

Losing a player of Diggs’ caliber certainly lowers the high spirits for the undefeated Cowboys (2-0).

The defense remains an above-average unit, though the secondary takes a massive hit with the loss of Diggs.

Dallas takes on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 17: Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on from the sideline prior to a football game at AT&T Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)