Dallas Cowboys Hilariously Roasted By Mississippi Weatherman

Move over Tony Romo truthers.

There’s a new Dallas troll lurking, he wears makeup for a living and isn’t opposed to using a green screen to get his point across.

Enter Mississippi weekend anchor-turned-weatherman, Ethan Bird, who would like to remind viewers that the Dallas Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl title in more than 25 years.

While tasked with delivering the 10-day forecast (yes, we’re really going 10 days out now on the forecast), Bird opted to use the upcoming heated days as a way to roast the Cowboys, who last claimed a Super Bowl title in 1996.

“Now we look at our ten day forecast. It’s looking a little bit like those Dallas Cowboys, it’s peaking in the ’90s,” Bird said via WTOK-TV in Meridian, Mississippi.

Watch the troll job unfold in the video below.

This is why you don't let the sports guy do weather… 🤣 pic.twitter.com/47S6QtlODg — Ethan Bird (@Ethan_BirdTV) June 13, 2022

Above his clip, Bird noted: “This is why you don’t let the sports guy do weather.” Per his Twitter profile, Bird handles multiple tasks at WTOK-TV, including anchoring, producing, sports, weather and more.

In less than 24 hours, the four second jab has been viewed more than 2.8 million times. It’s tough to say whether those viewing the clip are most impressed by Bird’s subtle shot at the Cowboys, or the fact that they’ve finally stumbled upon an accurate weatherman.

In response to the clip’s popularity, Bird tweeted a photo prior to Monday’s late newscast: “…I’m wearing Cowboys colors on air tonight as a peace offering!”

Okay okay I’m wearing Cowboys colors on air tonight as a peace offering! This all blew up more than I could have ever imagined lol. Hello to those of you that are just meeting me today haha https://t.co/qCvYJqN6EM pic.twitter.com/qtEv7iM26m — Ethan Bird (@Ethan_BirdTV) June 14, 2022

Your move, meteorologists of Philadelphia.

