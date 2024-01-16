Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Goes Off On Team And Wants Them All Gone

Videos by OutKick

Michael Irvin has seen enough of from the Dallas Cowboys.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver went OFF on his former team Monday night after he had time to realize just how pathetic and sad the Cowboys NFC Wild Card loss to the Green Bay Packers was this past weekend.

Now Irvin is saying the hell with this and wants immediate changes.

COWBOYS LOSE IN THE NFC WILD CARD TO THE PACKERS

Casually sitting on a patio overlooking some city in the background, Irvin went berserk on the Cowboys and wants the personnel and players’ “asses to go” and start rebuilding the team from scratch. And when I use the word “casually,” I mean nothing of the sort.

“Every damn where all across this country, all across the league they stood up to defend their city and defend their team, except in the city that deserved it the most. Except the team that’s most recognizable and deserved it the most,” Irvin began ranting on a social media video.

“When I got here, I understood the men before me. They built the Dallas Cowboys. They made this America’s Team… put a championship on the table before I got here. My job while I was here was to match what they have done because they built it.”

Truth be told, I had to watch it a few times to understand what Irvin was yelling and then what he was even talking about. But I digress.

“Put my damn championship on the table! That’s all we asked. Put your damn championship on the table, and you couldn’t do it. All their asses gotta go!” Irvin shouted until the video cuts off.

Michael Irvin is longing for days when he and Emmitt Smith and Jimmy Johnson were winning Super Bowl Championships. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

COWBOYS WILL MOST LIKELY MAKE CHANGES

Irvin poetically expressed an opinion that many Cowboys fans are now feeling after the Cowboys once again had Super Bowl Championship hopes that were ended too soon. In the past 24 hours we have seen Cowboys fans all across the country come out and lose it on the franchise for once again failing to capitalize with a team that was supposed to bring “the championship on the table.”

Personally, I find it absolutely hilarious.

Unfortunately for El Paso’s Dallas Cowboys’ fans, it is about that time. Need them reactions.



The Cowboys haven’t won a Super Bowl in 28 years and yet every season we have to hear their fans rant about how good they are going to be and how Dak Prescott is the future. Yet the result is always the same.

One thing’s for certain, when you have your own Hall of Famers like Irvin criticizing the team and demanding changes, it seems that something will be different come next season.

And if not, well then we can expect a lot more rants from the likes of Michael Irvin and viral freak out moments from Cowboys fans.

Which honestly seems a lot more entertaining.