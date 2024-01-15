Dallas Cowboys Fans Head For Exits During Third Quarter Of Embarrassing Blowout Loss In Playoffs To Green Bay Packers

Videos by OutKick

The Dallas Cowboys won the NFC East and earned the second seed in the conference. That granted them a guaranteed two home playoff games. If they won the first match against the Green Bay Packers, of course.

But, they didn’t. Not only did they lose, but they got completely embarrassed. The Packers jumped to a 27-0 lead with the help of two Dak Prescott interceptions in the first half — one of which was returned for a touchdown.

The Cowboys offense showed some life, scoring a touchdown just before half and then adding a field goal on their first drive of the second half.

However, the real problem all day was their defense. Through three quarters, Green Bay’s offense had six possessions. They scored five touchdowns.

DeMarcus Lawrence of the Dallas Cowboys looks sad during the third quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

After Dallas scored a touchdown to make it a 34-16 games, the Cowboys desperately needed to get a stop on defense. But, once again, they just couldn’t. The Packers went 75 yards in THREE plays to pretty much seal the game with 1:27 left in the third quarter.

On the touchdown play, literally no Dallas defender even guarded Packers tight end Luke Musgrave on a clear busted coverage.

The moon is closer to earth than a Cowboys DB was to Luke Musgrave. pic.twitter.com/CARPvm94oq — Andy Holloway (@andyholloway) January 15, 2024

At that point, disgusted Cowboys fans headed for the exits en masse.

Cowboys wanted a whiteout crowd. Their fans are now just “out,” leaving a home playoff game in third quarter with Packers up 41-16. pic.twitter.com/OczHkP6Xha — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 15, 2024

Another great regular season for the Dallas Cowboys ends in a bitterly disappointing playoff loss. There’s likely to be a lot of fallout in Big D following this latest disaster.

To all the Dallas sports radio hosts out there, don’t even bother trying to come up with hot takes. Just take calls from fans. All day.

I live in Connecticut and even I might try to tune in for that.

Cowboys fans are not happy and you can’t blame them.

It’s going to be a long offseason in Dallas. Again.