Dallas Cowboys Fans Have Epic Meltdowns After Humiliating Loss To The Packers

Videos by OutKick

Dallas Cowboys fans DID NOT have a fun Sunday.

The Cowboys entered the playoffs as the two seed in the NFC, and the expectation was the team could make a Super Bowl run.

Well, the Green Bay Packers had very different plans and absolutely humiliated Mike McCarthy, Dak Prescott and the rest of the Jerry Jones franchise 48-32. The situation was so bad that the halftime score was 27-7.

It was a beatdown nobody saw coming but millions of Americans certainly enjoyed. We also know who definitely didn’t enjoy it:

Dallas fans.

The Dallas Cowboys got rocked by the Packers in the opening round of the playoffs. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Incredible videos flood in of Cowboys fans flipping out over loss to the Packers.

Cowboys fans are content machines who regularly crank out elite reactions whenever the team starts disappointing.

That was the situation Sunday as the massacre unfolded, and the reactions absolutely didn’t disappoint. Check out some below, and hit me with your thoughts on Dallas and the team’s fans at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Unfortunately for El Paso’s Dallas Cowboys’ fans, it is about that time. Need them reactions.



Send them over to sguzmaniii@ktsm.com pic.twitter.com/UwlnZJ1x6F — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) January 15, 2024

Cowboys fans were even turning on each other and calling for immediate changes to the franchise. Keep the hot takes coming!

We’ve got Cowboys fans fighting pic.twitter.com/weA2fGE0XW — Kyle Williams (@KyleJW7515) January 14, 2024

Cowboys fans are truly the gift that keeps on giving. I knew as soon as the clock hit zero that the reactions would be glorious and epic.

Shoutout to Dallas supporters who made sure to not disappoint. We’ve got people acting like their dog died and others ready to fight.

How can you not enjoy these people? It’s impossible not to! These people couldn’t even be convinced to stick around until the end of the game.

Cowboys wanted a whiteout crowd. Their fans are now just “out,” leaving a home playoff game in third quarter with Packers up 41-16. pic.twitter.com/OczHkP6Xha — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 15, 2024

Now, Cowboys fans can sit back and soak up the pain and disappointment all offseason long. Best of luck moving forward. Judging from the reactions we’re all seeing, they’re going to need it.