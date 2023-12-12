Dallas Cowboys Employee Arrested After Sneaking Fans Into Stadium For Cash In Illegal Hush-Hush Deal

Videos by OutKick
Someone’s Dallas Cowboys ‘connect’ is in serious trouble after giving a group of fans admission to Sunday’s primetime game for cash. The wink-wink deal proved costly for the young man.
An employee at AT&T Stadium was arrested Sunday night after letting a group into the matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles without tickets, accepting payment for admission.
According to FOX 4 Dallas Fort Worth, Arlington police arrested 19-year-old Diego Soto. The contracted worker was questioned for letting people into the stadium — Soto later admitted fault. He is being charged with one count of commercial bribery, according to the news outlet.
The fans enjoyed a shellacking by the home team as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Eagles, 33-13.
The ticketing employee, on the other hand, may face serious repercussions. No total for the cash payment has been provided. Considering the average nosebleed at AT&T Stadium floats around $300, the employee probably made a pretty penny.
Until he didn’t.
