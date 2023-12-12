Dallas Cowboys Employee Arrested After Sneaking Fans Into Stadium For Cash In Illegal Hush-Hush Deal

Videos by OutKick

Someone’s Dallas Cowboys ‘connect’ is in serious trouble after giving a group of fans admission to Sunday’s primetime game for cash. The wink-wink deal proved costly for the young man.

An employee at AT&T Stadium was arrested Sunday night after letting a group into the matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles without tickets, accepting payment for admission.

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 28: General view of Cowboys Stadium and scoreboard before a game in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

According to FOX 4 Dallas Fort Worth, Arlington police arrested 19-year-old Diego Soto. The contracted worker was questioned for letting people into the stadium — Soto later admitted fault. He is being charged with one count of commercial bribery, according to the news outlet.

The fans enjoyed a shellacking by the home team as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Eagles, 33-13.

The ticketing employee, on the other hand, may face serious repercussions. No total for the cash payment has been provided. Considering the average nosebleed at AT&T Stadium floats around $300, the employee probably made a pretty penny.

Until he didn’t.

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 10: Dallas Cowboys fans watch the game during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 10, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Does the employee deserve a slap on the wrist or serious discipline for his cash deal? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com.