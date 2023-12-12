Dallas Cowboys Employee Arrested After Sneaking Fans Into Stadium For Cash In Illegal Hush-Hush Deal

Videos by OutKick

Someone’s Dallas Cowboys ‘connect’ is in serious trouble after giving a group of fans admission to Sunday’s primetime game for cash. The wink-wink deal proved costly for the young man.

An employee at AT&T Stadium was arrested Sunday night after letting a group into the matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles without tickets, accepting payment for admission.

ARLINGTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 28: General view of Cowboys Stadium and scoreboard before a game in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

According to FOX 4 Dallas Fort Worth, Arlington police arrested 19-year-old Diego Soto. The contracted worker was questioned for letting people into the stadium — Soto later admitted fault. He is being charged with one count of commercial bribery, according to the news outlet.

The fans enjoyed a shellacking by the home team as the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Eagles, 33-13.

The ticketing employee, on the other hand, may face serious repercussions. No total for the cash payment has been provided. Considering the average nosebleed at AT&T Stadium floats around $300, the employee probably made a pretty penny.

Until he didn’t.

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 10: Dallas Cowboys fans watch the game during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 10, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Does the employee deserve a slap on the wrist or serious discipline for his cash deal? Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com.

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok

Dallas Cowboys

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

Leave a Reply